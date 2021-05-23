Time to vote Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services

With the high school spring sports season entering its final week, the Missoulian is looking for its Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Readers will be able to vote for one boy and one girl in polls that will be open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday at Missoulian.com.

The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and will appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, on Sunday.

Here are this week’s nominees:

Boys

Jace Tolleson Knee of Missoula Big Sky took first place in the Western AA divisional tennis meet last week at Playfair Park. The senior defeated Tyler Delridge of Missoula Sentinel in the championship match, 6-2, 6-0.

Jake Bellamah of Loyola Sacred Heart won the State B-C tennis boys singles championship last week in Missoula. The junior topped off an undefeated season by beating Valley Christian's Riley Reimer in the title match, 6-2, 6-1.