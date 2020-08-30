Time to vote Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services

With the high school sports season returning in earnest this past week for the first time since March, the Missoulian is looking for its Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.
Here are this week’s nominees:
Boys
Gunnar Smith ran 24 times for a game-high 146 yards and one touchdown, caught four passes for a team-best 73 yards and completed a pass for a 2-point conversion in Eureka's 14-0 road win over Bonners Ferry, Idaho, last week.
Cormac Benn carried the ball 25 times for a game-high 189 yards and three touchdowns in his first game with Bigfork as the Vikings racked up 468 rush yards in a 56-20 win at Townsend last week in head coach Jim Benn's debut.
Tristan Pyette rushed six times for 84 yards and one touchdown on offense and added six tackles, one sack and a 65-yard interception return touchdown on defense in Florence's 42-0 home victory against Cut Bank last week.
Colt Crawford scored a game-high five touchdowns, all on the ground, and racked up approximately 150 rushing yards as Arlee opened its season with a 70-16 road win against Troy last week in head coach Quinn Huisman's debut.
Girls
Kasidy Yeoman collected 15 assists and three aces, both team highs, and added two blocks as new-look Class B Florence pulled out a five-set volleyball win against veteran Class A Stevensville last week in the season opener.
Macee Greenwood ran away with a 17-stroke victory by firing a 3-under-par 67 and avoiding even one bogey in Corvallis' first golf meet of the year at the Butte Central Invitational tournament Aug. 17 at Highland View Golf Course.
Ellie Thiel took top golfing honors at the Ronan Invitational last week by carding a score of 82 to emerge with a four-stroke victory and help Polson earn a second-place finish with a score of 401, one stroke behind Ronan.
Maddie Robison scored two goals and dished out an assist in sparking the Columbia Falls soccer team to a 4-2 home victory against Corvallis last week in the first Class A soccer game of the season across the state.
