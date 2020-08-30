Time to vote Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With the high school sports season returning in earnest this past week for the first time since March, the Missoulian is looking for its Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Readers will be able to vote for one boy and one girl in polls that will be open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday at Missoulian.com.

The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and will appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, on Sunday.

Here are this week’s nominees:

Boys

Gunnar Smith ran 24 times for a game-high 146 yards and one touchdown, caught four passes for a team-best 73 yards and completed a pass for a 2-point conversion in Eureka's 14-0 road win over Bonners Ferry, Idaho, last week.

Cormac Benn carried the ball 25 times for a game-high 189 yards and three touchdowns in his first game with Bigfork as the Vikings racked up 468 rush yards in a 56-20 win at Townsend last week in head coach Jim Benn's debut.