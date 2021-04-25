Time to vote Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services

With the high school spring sports season nearing its midway point, the Missoulian is looking for its Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.
Readers will be able to vote for one boy and one girl in polls that will be open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday at Missoulian.com.
The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and will appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, on Sunday.
Here are this week’s nominees:
Boys
Boys athlete of the week
Jarrett Wilson of Polson won the 100-meter dash, 300 hurdles and high jump at the Sapphire Twilight Meet in Corvallis last week. He ran 11.52 in the 100 and 42.43 in the 300 hurdles. He cleared 5-10 in the high jump.
Layne Cooney of Missoula Hellgate won the shot put and discus in a dual meet against Kalispell Glacier last week. He posted a mark of 42 feet, 11.5 inches in the shot put. His mark on the discus was 119-01.
Grady Walker of Loyola Sacred Heart won the high jump and triple jump in a triangular meet with Browning and Eureka last week. He cleared 5-7 in the high jump and his best in the triple jump was 36-11.
Girls
Girls athlete of the week
Kolbi Wood of Florence collected four hits, including a home run, and piled up six RBIs in a 19-0 win over Loyola Sacred Heart last week.
Carlee Fryberger of Charlo won four events in the Sapphire Twilight Meet in Corvallis last week. She won the 100 in 13.17, the 100 hurdles in 15.44, the 300 hurdles in 49.04 and triple jump in 34-04.
Emma Nelson of Missoula Sentinel won the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs in a dual meet against Missoula Big Sky last week. Her time in the 1,600 was 5:27.87. Her time in the 3,200 was 11:57.73.