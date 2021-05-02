Time to vote Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services

With the high school spring sports season entering its final month, the Missoulian is looking for its Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.

Readers will be able to vote for one boy and one girl in polls that will be open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday at Missoulian.com.

The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and will appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, on Sunday.

Here are this week’s nominees:

Boys

Owen Laatsch of Missoula Hellgate scored two goals and picked up two assists in leading the Missoula Wild Lacrosse team to a 12-7 win over crosstown foe Spartan Lacrosse last week in Missoula.

JP Briney of Florence earned medalist honors in a dual golf meet at Whitehall last week. He carded an 18-hole score of 85, which was four strokes better than the runner-up and helped the Falcons win the dual competition.

Kade Olson of Missoula Big Sky won the 400-meter dash in the Western AA Top Ten track meet last week in Missoula. His time of 51.43 was more than a second faster than the runner-up finisher.