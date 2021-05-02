Time to vote Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services

With the high school spring sports season entering its final month, the Missoulian is looking for its Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.
Here are this week’s nominees:
Boys
Owen Laatsch of Missoula Hellgate scored two goals and picked up two assists in leading the Missoula Wild Lacrosse team to a 12-7 win over crosstown foe Spartan Lacrosse last week in Missoula.
JP Briney of Florence earned medalist honors in a dual golf meet at Whitehall last week. He carded an 18-hole score of 85, which was four strokes better than the runner-up and helped the Falcons win the dual competition.
Kade Olson of Missoula Big Sky won the 400-meter dash in the Western AA Top Ten track meet last week in Missoula. His time of 51.43 was more than a second faster than the runner-up finisher.
Girls
Isalei Bates of Loyola Sacred Heart pitched the Breakers to a shutout win over Thompson Falls in the second game of a doubleheader last week, striking out nine. The freshman went 3 for 4 at the plate in a first-game win with a triple and four RBIs.
Katelynne Druyvestein of Polson earned pitching wins over Corvallis and Lewistown last week. She was also a force at the plate, collecting three hits, including a double and triple, and an RBI in the win over the Blue Devils.
Brooke Stayner of Missoula Sentinel won the 300-meter hurdles and the long jump in a dual meet against Hellgate last week. She posted a time of 45.63 seconds in the hurdles and recorded a mark of 17 feet, 4 inches in the long jump.