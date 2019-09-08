With a second week of fall sports action in the books, the Missoulian has an impressive group of Prep Athletes of the Week candidates, sponsored by Republic Services.
Football, soccer, volleyball, cross country and golf athletes have all made their marks. Each week, the Missoulian sports department nominates four boys and four girls for the honor “Prep Athletes of the Week.”
Readers will be able to vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear by noon each Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting will be open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and will appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.
Here are this week’s nominees:
Boys
You have free articles remaining.
Ronan's James Normandeau posted a winning time of 16 minutes, 43.21 seconds in leading Ronan to a team title in the Canal Bank meet Friday in Ronan.
Frenchtown's Jace Klucewich returned a punt 48 yards for a touchdown and caught a 25-yard TD pass in the Broncs' 28-0 win over Butte Central.
Missoula Big Sky's Everett Fred caught a 75-yard touchdown pass with 69 seconds left that lifted his team to a 21-18 win at Bozeman.
Jake McAllister caught four TD passes as third-ranked Hot Springs overwhelmed Sunburst, 52-6. The strikes went for 12, 14, 9 and 5 yards.
Girls
Sheridan Schweyen led Missoula Sentinel to a pair of Western AA volleyball wins. On Tuesday she collected 10 kills, 11 digs and three aces in a home sweep of Kalispell Glacier. On Thursday she floored 13 kills in a sweep at Kalispell Flathead.
Carlee Fryberger led Charlo to a pair of volleyball wins on Friday and Saturday. Against Arlee on Friday, she led the team in kills (8) and digs (18) in a sweep. Then on Saturday against St. Regis, Fryberger led Charlo in kills (6), digs (10) and blocks (3) in another sweep.
Corvallis sophomore Macee Greenwood continued her dominant fall golf season with a win at the Frenchtown Invite on Thursday. Greenwood shot 76-78-154 to win the tournament by 20 strokes more than the second-place finisher.
Abigail Sherwood of Frenchtown won the Canal Bank cross country meet Friday in Ronan. Sherwood dominated the race, winning with a time of 21 minutes, 10.05 seconds, almost over a minute faster than the second-place finisher who came in at 22:09.51. Sherwood's victory helped pace the Broncs to the girls team win at the meet.