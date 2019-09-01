The fall sports season is upon us and the Missoulian is bringing back its weekly Prep Athletes of the Week feature, sponsored by Republic Services.
Football, soccer, volleyball, cross country and golf athletes have all made their season debuts. Each week, we will nominate four boys and four girls for the honor “Prep Athletes of the Week.”
Readers will be able to vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear by noon Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting will be open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition each week and will appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.
Here are this week’s nominees:
Boys
Missoula Sentinel junior golfer Jaden Dennis won the MCPS Invitational tournament last Tuesday. He finished the 36-hole event with a 2-under score of 70-72-142.
Loyola Sacred Heart's Nick Mitzel scored two touchdowns, including a 25-yard fourth-quarter scamper, in helping the Rams to a 25-20 win over Huntley Project in Bozeman.
Hamilton senior Carson Rostad kicked off his 2019 campaign with a bang. Rostad threw for 396 yards and four touchdowns while running for two more in a 49-26 win over Butte Central.
Hank Dunn ran for two touchdowns and kicked three extra points in leading the Eureka football team past Bonners Ferry, 35-0.
Girls
Loyola Sacred Heart's Lani Walker scored four goals and had an assist in leading the Loyola Sacred Heart soccer team to a 6-1 home win over Bigfork.
Corvallis sophomore Macee Greenwood won the individual golf title at the Ronan Invitational and Columbia Falls Invitational to lead the Blue Devils to team victories at both tournaments.
Big Sky senior Whitney Morrison scored two goals and assisted in another as the Eagles opened the season with a 3-3 tie against Helena Capital.
Corvallis junior Katie Gleason blew away the competition at the Corvallis Invitational cross country meet on Saturday. Gleason won with a time of 21:31, over a minute faster than the second-place finisher.