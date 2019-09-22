With another week of high school sports in the books, the Missoulian is looking for its two Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.
Readers will be able to vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear by noon each Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting will be open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and will appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.
Here are this week’s nominees:
Boys
Missoula Sentinel senior striker Cole Reimer scored two goals and added an assist in a win over Kalispell Flathead Thursday. Two days earlier, he scored a pair of goals in a tie with Kalispell Glacier.
Flint Creek's Kade Cutler had a hand in six touchdowns as the No. 5 Titans improved to 3-1 on the 8-Man football season with a 62-20 victory over No. 8 Seeley-Swan.
Trey Green scored six touchdowns to pace No. 3 Clark Fork past Twin Bridges, 60-22, as the Mountain Cats improved to 4-0 on the 8-Man football season.
Hamilton's Tristan Hanson shot a 69 to earn the individual win at the Hamilton Invite golf tournament on Saturday. Hanson's performance led the Broncs to the team win as well.
Girls
Polson's Maggie Todd tallied 10 kills and 20 digs in leading the Pirates past Hamilton in four sets Tuesday. She also had 13 digs versus Columbia Falls Thursday.
Noxon's Riley Richter collected 12 digs and 21 assists in a win over Troy Tuesday.
Paige Mickelson scored two goals in leading the Missoula Big Sky soccer team to a 3-2 win over Kalispell Flathead on Tuesday.
Macee Greenwood continued her dominant fall golf season with a win at the Hamilton Invite on Saturday. Greenwood shot a 71 which was 15 strokes better than the runner-up.