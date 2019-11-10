With another week of high school sports in the books, the Missoulian is looking for its two Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.
Readers will be able to vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear by noon each Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting will be open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and will appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.
Here are this week’s nominees:
Boys
Sentinel senior Jaxon Lee ran for 191 yards and one touchdown and had four catches for 54 yards in the Spartans' 24-14 win over Billings Senior to move on to the State AA semifinals for the second time in three years.
Hamilton quarterback Carson Rostad threw for one touchdown and ran for two more as the Broncs knocked off defending State A champion Billings Central, 34-17, to advance to the semifinals.
Eureka quarterback Hank Dunn completed 15 of 20 passes for 274 yards and five touchdowns in a 69-30 win over Columbus to allow the Lions to move on to the State B semifinals.
Clark Fork quarterback Bryan Mask tallied three touchdown passes of 23, 13 and 24 yards to help lead the Mountain Cats to a 46-34 win over Belt to advance to the State C 8-Man semifinals.
Girls
Sentinel volleyball player Sheridan Schweyen collected 17 kills and three aces in a playoff win over Big Sky to help the Spartans qualify for the State AA tournament.
Corvallis volleyball player Hannah Hutchison collected a game-high 12 kills against Columbia Falls to lead the Blue Devils to the Western A divisional title and the top seed at state.
Columbia Falls volleyball player Angellica Street led the team in digs every game at the Western A divisional, averaging 21.8 to help the Wildkats earn the No. 2 seed at state.
Florence volleyball player Sarah Hopcroft paced the Falcons with 17 kills and 12 digs in the three-set win over Anaconda to earn the Western B divisional title and top seed at state.