With another week of high school sports in the books, the Missoulian is looking for its two Prep Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Republic Services.
Readers will be able to vote for one girl and one boy in polls that appear by noon each Sunday at Missoulian.com. Voting will be open through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
The winners will be announced in the Missoulian’s Thursday edition and will appear in a special advertisement, sponsored by Republic Services, each Sunday.
Here are this week’s nominees:
Boys
Hellgate senior Rollie Worster did it all for the Knights on Friday night against Big Sky. Worster threw for a touchdown, ran for two more and took an interception to the house in Hellgate's 35-21 win.
Loyola Sacred Heart's Nolan Iverson ran for five touchdowns in Friday's 47-25 home win over Whitehall. He finished with 198 yards rushing on 28 carries.
Sentinel junior Dayton Bay threw for four touchdowns and ran for one more in the Spartans' 42-0 win over Kalispell Flathead on Friday.
Clark Fork junior quarterback Bryan Mask threw for six touchdowns and ran for two more to lead the Mountain Cats past Thompson Falls 56-38 on Friday night.
Girls
Aisley Allen led Sentinel's soccer team to an 8-0 win over Butte on Tuesday by scoring four goals and assisting on another. Allen then scored on a penalty kick against Big Sky on Saturday for the game's final score in a 2-2 tie.
Madysen Hoerner led Columbia Falls in kills in three victories this week. Columbia Falls defeated Libby on Tuesday, Ronan on Thursday and Stevensville on Saturday. Hoerner had 11 kills against Libby, 16 versus Ronan and 17 against Stevensville. Hoerner added two blocks against Ronan.
Macee Greenwood shot an 18-hole medalist score of 80 in leading the Corvallis golf team to a victory in the five-team Libby Invitational Friday at Cabinet View Golf Course in Libby.
Kylee Altmiller led Plains to a pair of volleyball wins last week. On Tuesday against Troy, Altmiller had 12 of Plains' 28 kills in a five-set win. Then on Thursday Altmiller tallied 14 more kills as Plains defeated Hot Springs.