Corvallis junior Olivia Lewis pulled off a triple crown performance at the state track and field championships and scored other crucial points to help the Blue Devils win the state title.

She can add to that award haul being the Missoulian/Republic Services girls track and field athlete of the year.

Lewis repeated as the 400 dash champion on the first day of the State A meet in May. She crossed the finish line in a personal-record time of 56.30 seconds, the tops in any classification, to win by 0.76 seconds.

Lewis then swept the hurdles races for her first crowns in those events on Day 2. She won the 100 hurdles in a personal-record time of 14.86 seconds, tops in any class, to win by a full second.

She took first in the 300 hurdles by a whopping 2.64 seconds, finishing in 43.37 seconds. Her time was the second best among all classes and broke the Class A state record set by Corvallis’ Paige Squire in 2011 at 43.76.

Additionally, she ran the consequential final leg on the second-place 4x400 relay team, which secured the team championship for the Blue Devils in the final event of the meet. She even ran the second leg on the fourth-place 4x100 relay team.

Lewis’ performances helped Corvallis capture the team state title by a single point, 84-83 over Whitefish. It’s the Blue Devils’ first state title since 2016, when they won their sixth in a row, and their eight crown overall, with the other coming in 1974.

Lewis was one of two area athletes to win three state titles, joining Loyola Sacred Heart junior Isabelle Berry as the Breakers won the state title. Lewis scored 42 team points over five events, and Berry had 46 in six events.

"I just told my team this earlier ... that silver (in the relay) feels better than any of the golds I've ever gotten," Lewis said after capturing the team title. "It meant so much more. Every single girl that made it this weekend and fought for a single point ... I told them, 'You're going to be the difference between a state championship and second.'"

Boys track

Frenchtown senior Carter White was the lone area boys athlete to win three individual state events and he scored team points in six events. His standout performances helped earn him the Missoulian/Republic Services boys track and field athlete of the year award.

White won the State A 100 dash in 10.90 seconds, 200 dash in 21.87 seconds and long jump at 22 feet, 5.50 inches. His long jump was tops in any classification at this year’s four meets by 0.5 inches. His 200 dash time was tied with Great Falls High’s Reed Harris for the fastest. His 100 dash time was the second fastest behind Missoula Sentinel’s Hudson Lembke.

White also made the podium in the 4x100 relay (third), 4x400 relay (fourth) and triple jump (sixth). He was eighth in the 400 dash.

White was one of three area athletes to win multiple state championships. He was joined by Florence’s Jack Jensen (800, 1600 in Class B) and Glacier’s Ethan Anderson (110 hurdles, 4x100 relay in Class AA).

White totaled 41 team points across his seven events as Frenchtown totaled 56 points to place fourth. Florence senior William Wagner was close behind among area athletes by totaling 40 points.