Loyola's Ridger Palma sprints to recognition from Missoulian/Republic Services

Talk about a way to end a high school career.

Let's start with Friday, May 27, in Great Falls at the State B/C track and field meet.

Missoula Loyola senior sprinter Ridger Palma was one of the favorites in the 100m, 200m and the 400m coming in as the defending 100 and 200 champ in the Class B. His times rivaled those of athletes in the AA so he was the favorite on paper, but you never know what will happen once the state meet comes around.

He opened the two-day meet with a new personal best in the 100 prelims on Friday, winning the mad dash in 10.97 to get his spot in the Saturday finals locked down.

He then broke the Class B state meet record in the 200, winning the prelim race in 22.07 — which isn't even his best mark in the event but, hey, a record is a record — as he snagged his second finals spot for Day 2.

“I didn’t really know that I broke [the record] until afterwards when my dad came over and told me. I’m really stoked," he told 406mtsports.com afterwards.

Two individual sprints down, one more to go for Palma.

After a bit of time to rest up and cool his legs following the shorter sprints the daunting 400 was next. This was a timed final. No prelims. One shot at a state title.

Palma won, and it wasn't close.

He took state title No. 1 on the weekend in 49.15, a full second ahead of teammate Luca Dombrowski who took second place in 50.64. It was a revenge of sorts as Palma took second in the event at the 2021 A/B meet as a junior.

Onto Saturday.

His first event was a strong showing as the anchor leg in the 4x100, where his squad placed second by a hair for a silver medal.

After some cool-down time the 100 finals were up. Palma exploded out the blocks and took his second state title of the weekend in 11.15 seconds as he defended his 100 crown.

Two sprints down, two titles won with one individual sprint left: the 200.

Palma went out and broke yet another record, improving on the 200 time he set less than 24 hours prior with a 22.06 to win his third individual state title, defend his second and earn his fourth medal of the weekend. He added the cherry on top with a comeback win in the 4x400 where he turned a third-place standing after three laps into a near-two-second gold-medal finish as he came home with five first-and second-place finishes in his final high school track and field meet.

“It makes me excited,” Palma said to 406mtsports.com at state of his performance. “Track is my passion, so when I get to do this, it makes me really pumped.”

As a team Loyola finished in second to Jefferson at state with 69 total points — Palma played a part in 40 of the total. Palma has signed to run college track at Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Arizona.

