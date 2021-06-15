Missoula Hellgate's Ignatius Fitzgerald cements rise, honored by Missoulian/Republic Services

MISSOULA — It isn’t shocking one of the most prolific cross country runners in a strong distance racing town also happened to control the mid-distance events on the track.
Missoula Hellgate’s Ignatius Fitzgerald went from obscurity to Oregon with a meteoric rise as runner. He didn’t crack the top seven at Hellgate as a sophomore, a year after first joining the sport competitively.
Now, he is a multi-time state champ and most recently took Class AA boys track and field titles in the 800 and the 1,600 with times of 1:56.00 and 4:12.69 — both PRs.
He is taking those PRs and a strong 16:12.8 PR in the 5K to the iconic Hayward Field at Oregon, a consistent contender in the Pac-12 and the NCAA running ranks. He will compete in all running sports — cross, indoor and outdoor track.
While his rise in cross is notable with a third-place finish at the 2020 AA state race and another third-place finish in 2019, his track exploits this season were arguably more dominant.
"We all, and maybe even Iggy saw it, as more of a 3,200, long-distance type kid, that as the year went on, we dabbled in the 800 and suddenly realize he is fast and has that endurance," Hellgate head track and field coach Jeff Dohn said. " ... I was just impressed with his stamina speed was amazing to me."
Fitzgerald went 3 for 3 in the 800m, winning at an early season dual and later the Western AA Divisional and of course the state title at home in Missoula. In the 1,600, Fitzgerald took six wins and placed third twice as he won both the Western AA Divisional and the state title.
He also took three golds in the 3,200, but did not compete in the event at state or divisionals.
"At divisionals he just went out and put the race away and he did the same thing at state two weeks in a row," Dohn said, adding, in a sincere way, that Fitzgerald has a swagger and confidence that carries the future Oregon Duck throughout his events and competitions. "His 1,600 at state, I didn't realize it until it was all over he was sixth-tenths off the all class record. It was just amazing."
Speaking of his meteoric rise, at the 2019 AA State Track and Field, as a sophomore, Fitzgerald took modest finishes in the lone event he qualified for. Fitzgerald finished seventh in the 3,200. He also took seventh in the 1,600 at the divisional meet that season.
The off year in between the 2019 and ‘21 track seasons led to a massive difference between years for Fitzgerald and many others throughout the state — and country — because of the lost 2020 season.
Fitzgerald improved his 800 time by 17 seconds, dropped his 1,600 time down by about 26 seconds and took seven seconds off his 3,200.
It's pretty clear where he excelled the most even if he is more known as a pure distance runner. But even with that in mind, Dohn sees him as an athlete that can take on whatever event he runs into and trains for.
"I think he can do it all," Dohn said. " ... He certainly has shown when he is healthy and in the right state of mind, he can just go and set the pace. I think his future is bright at Oregon."