Missoula Hellgate's Ignatius Fitzgerald cements rise, honored by Missoulian/Republic Services

Fitzgerald went 3 for 3 in the 800m, winning at an early season dual and later the Western AA Divisional and of course the state title at home in Missoula. In the 1,600, Fitzgerald took six wins and placed third twice as he won both the Western AA Divisional and the state title.

He also took three golds in the 3,200, but did not compete in the event at state or divisionals.

"At divisionals he just went out and put the race away and he did the same thing at state two weeks in a row," Dohn said, adding, in a sincere way, that Fitzgerald has a swagger and confidence that carries the future Oregon Duck throughout his events and competitions. "His 1,600 at state, I didn't realize it until it was all over he was sixth-tenths off the all class record. It was just amazing."

Speaking of his meteoric rise, at the 2019 AA State Track and Field, as a sophomore, Fitzgerald took modest finishes in the lone event he qualified for. Fitzgerald finished seventh in the 3,200. He also took seventh in the 1,600 at the divisional meet that season.

The off year in between the 2019 and ‘21 track seasons led to a massive difference between years for Fitzgerald and many others throughout the state — and country — because of the lost 2020 season.