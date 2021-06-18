Missoula Sentinel's Audrey McElmurry jumps past the rest, earns award from Missoulian/Republic Services

MISSOULA — Courageous.

Missoula Sentinel track and field coach Craig Mettler had a simple, yet powerful way to describe Audrey McElmurry and the way she stood out for the Spartans at the Class AA/C state meet at Missoula County Public Stadium.

McElmurry had one attempt left in the triple jump finals, trailing Kalispell Glacier’s Taylor Brisendine, who leaped 39 feet, four inches right before, with the AA state title on the line and the Spartans in prime position to take the girls team title.

A senior headed to the Big Sky Conference and Sacramento State for track and field, on her final try with the state title on the line, on her home track in front of hundreds of track-starved fans crowded around the fences in one of the biggest sporting events over the past year due to the pandemic, a year after the 2020 state meet was supposed to happen but didn’t.

It’s difficult to script the moment any better.

As you could probably guess, McElmurry pulled it off. She jumped 39-7.5 to set a new personal best on the biggest stage of her high school career on her final attempt, in the final meet she will compete in as a Sentinel Spartan.