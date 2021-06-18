Missoula Sentinel's Audrey McElmurry jumps past the rest, earns award from Missoulian/Republic Services

MISSOULA — Courageous.
Missoula Sentinel track and field coach Craig Mettler had a simple, yet powerful way to describe Audrey McElmurry and the way she stood out for the Spartans at the Class AA/C state meet at Missoula County Public Stadium.
McElmurry had one attempt left in the triple jump finals, trailing Kalispell Glacier’s Taylor Brisendine, who leaped 39 feet, four inches right before, with the AA state title on the line and the Spartans in prime position to take the girls team title.
A senior headed to the Big Sky Conference and Sacramento State for track and field, on her final try with the state title on the line, on her home track in front of hundreds of track-starved fans crowded around the fences in one of the biggest sporting events over the past year due to the pandemic, a year after the 2020 state meet was supposed to happen but didn’t.
It’s difficult to script the moment any better.
As you could probably guess, McElmurry pulled it off. She jumped 39-7.5 to set a new personal best on the biggest stage of her high school career on her final attempt, in the final meet she will compete in as a Sentinel Spartan.
"The courage she showed on her very last jump in her high school career was something that I have never seen before and never witnessed," Mettler said. " ... The courage man, it was incredible. I've never seen anything like that. We've seen girls jump 40 feet at our school — two of the only three girls in the state who have jumped over 40 feet. We've seen that before, that was super cool." "
"But at the biggest stage, in the absolute biggest moment, to go beat your competitor and take your competition who just went 39 feet, to take her lead away, to do that was courageous man."
Afterwards, she embraced friends, family and coaches who were apart of the swaths of people watching the exciting battle on the triple jump ramp.
Sentinel went on to sweep the AA team titles, with McElmurry helping to lead the charge on the jumps with the triple jump win, a runner-up finish in the long jump (18-03, a PR) behind winner and teammate Brooke Stayner (18-07, a PR), and she helped lead the Sentinel 4x100 relay squad to a second-place finish in 49.32 behind Billings West.
The rest of the season was a bit different for the Sac State signee. McElmurry battled muscle pain among the major groups in her upper leg throughout the early part of the season. It was nothing too serious, Mettler said, but it was enough to warrant a close eye from the Sentinel training and coaching staff who had to convince the hyper-competitive athlete to take it slow and keep perspective.
Balancing injuries is always tough, especially in track and field when an athlete like McElmurry does so many high-impact events like the long jump, triple jump, 300-meter hurdles, and both the 4x100 and 4x400 relays.
"In the end she knew we were doing what was best for her health and her success here late in the season," Mettler said.