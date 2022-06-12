Seeley-Swan's Sariah Maughan goes the distance en route to award from Missoulian/Republic Services

Sariah Maughan has done a lot of winning over her three seasons running track for Seeley-Swan.

And she has done so with a smile almost always on her face, whatever the time she just got may have been. She is an even-keeled athlete, but a competitive one who has played a key role for the Seeley program.

"She's just a happy-go-lucky kid," Seeley-Swan head coach Mike Haines said. "Most of the time has a smile on her face and is even keeled and competes like crazy. She's kinda that quiet competitor type but when she gets on the track she is all business and gets after it."

Like many of her peers, Maughan missed out on a full season of competition because of the canceled 2020 season. That meant the lost chance at more title chances, and a large training block just wiped out.

In those three years though, Maughan made the most of things.

Her freshman year she medaled four times at the Class C state title meet in 2019, winning the 4x400 and the 1,600, and she took second in the 4x100 and the 800. She would have been a heavy contender in her sophomore season for the same events if not for the canceled season.

So jumping ahead then to 2021, she and Seeley repeated in the 4x400, won the 4x100, she took fourth in the 1,600, and she won both the 400 and the 800 to bring her individual and relay title count up to six in just two seasons.

On to this past May, where Maughan went out and for the third state meet in a row defended Seeley's 4x400 title and for the second year in a row won the 4x100. Maughan also won the 800 and placed second in the 1,600 and the 400 as she ended her high school career with nine individual and relay state titles, plus four second-place finishes.

Impressively, Maughan, including the relay teams, bettered their times in basically each of the last few meets of the season. The state meet ended up seeing some of the top teams for them all season as Maughan PRed in the 1,600, 800 and 400.

"You get goosebumps watching them compete, especially her," Haines said. "She's been doing it solid for three years, robbed one year because of COVID. ... Some girls fade off, their junior, senior years get harder for them, she has stayed solid."

Seeley won the 2019 and 2021 team titles, and would have been in the running easily for the 2020 crown. The Blackhawks took third with 52 points this spring as Plentywood won the team title at 74.

