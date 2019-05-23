MISSOULA — With all four state track and field meets getting underway Friday, here is a look at the area athletes who could do some damage and score points.
Class AA
State AA is set in Kalispell. There, many Missoula athletes could be primed for big weekends.
After winning the Western AA Divisional in Helena last weekend, Sentinel enters state as a favorite for the boys team title. Senior and future Griz football player Elias Dewaters will look to continue his impressive year as he leads AA with the best long (22 feet, 1.25 inches) and triple (43-10) jumps. Senior and future Bobcat Rylan Ortt has ranked among the nation’s best all season in the javelin and will aim to improve on his runner-up finish from a year ago. He sits behind last year’s champion Evan Todd. Todd ranks sixth in the country in the javelin right now while Ortt, who ranked as high as fourth earlier in the year, sits at No. 13 currently.
Other Spartans who could help pick up points include senior Brock Field, who ranks in the top four in AA in the shot put, discus and javelin. Field heads into state with the second-best shot put mark at 51-11, just one inch behind the leader. Junior Jaden Foster also has a top-three mark in the 100, 200 and 400, the latter of which leads the state at 49.53. Junior Brandon Spencer holds top-four marks in the shot put and discus as well.
Hellgate junior distance runner Ian Curtis could also be primed for a big weekend. Curtis ranks in the top five in the 1,600 and 3,200.
On the girls side, Sentinel enters as the two-time defending state champ. Hellgate finished in third at the Western AA Divisional. Senior Piper Pfister leads the state with the best mark in the javelin at 127-03 while mid-distance and distance runners Ember Stratton (senior), Elise Stearns (senior), and Madi Provo (senior) all figure to gain a substantial amount of points for the Knights.
Big Sky’s Isabella Reed, a senior, owns the best pole vault mark in the Class AA at 11-6 while junior Whitney Morrison ranks in the top seven in the javelin, long and triple jumps.
The Sentinel duo of Ashley McElmurry and Lauren Heggen could be primed for big days as well. Both currently own triple jump marks that best the all-class record. Heggen, a junior who won the triple last year and set the record at 39-07, jumped 40-07.50 on May 3 while McElmurry went 40-02.25 the same day. The two became only the second and third female jumpers in Montana high school history to go over 40 feet in the triple jump, according to the MHSA. McElmurry, a senior and Nebraska track commit, also owns the fastest 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles times in Class AA.
Class A
Corvallis senior Calla Haldorson could be the talk of the State A meet when it commences in Laurel.
Haldorson is gunning for her fourth individual title in the discus. If she completes it, Haldorson would be just the 26th female athlete in Montana’s high school history to be a four-timer in the same event. She would be the first female to do it in the discus.
Polson senior Bea Frissell looks to repeat in the 1,600 and 3,200 as well. Frissell is also the two-time reigning champion in Class A cross country. Frissell will run in college at Montana. Hamilton sophomore Brynnli Poulsen ranks behind her in both events and also leads Class A with the fastest 800 time.
Columbia Falls junior Angellica Street is aiming for her second straight title in the javelin. Street ranks fourth in the nation right now in the same event with a throw of 158-08.
Corvallis’ boys are the reigning Class A champs and they will be led by senior thrower Garrett Brown, who owns the second-best mark in the shot put and also ranks seventh in the discus.
Frenchtown sophomore Jace Klucewich holds the fastest Class A times in the 100 and 200. He’s aiming to bounce back after a false start at state a year ago. Klucewich also ranks third in the long jump. Teammate Tyler Schmautz, a junior, owns the fastest 800 time in Class A. Hamilton senior Michael Graves leads Class A in javelin with a throw of 196-05. Teammate and senior Jacob Campbell owns top-four places in the shot put and discus that could help the Broncs push for a team trophy.
Class B
Bigfork’s girls enter as the defending State B champs after a dominant performance a year ago. The Valkyries will turn to the likes of senior Anya Young (top five in 800, 1,600 and 3,200), senior sprinter Jordan Nelson (top five in 100, 200 and 400) and junior thrower Ashton McAnally (third in shot put, fifth in discus) to lead the way.
Loyola Sacred Heart’s boys could bring some hardware home from Kalispell. Bryce Danielson ranks second in both the shot put and discus and sits in seventh in the javelin. The Rams sport a pair of top-three relay teams while seniors Cooper Waters and Ryan Tirrell figure to be in the mix in the long and triple jumps.
Class C
Both of Seeley-Swan’s track teams figure to be in the mix for the team titles as well. Senior sprinter Logan Robinson has been a large part of that success and ranks second in the 200 and third in the 100 while also taking part in both relays. After dealing with some injuries, he’ll be good to go this weekend. Fellow senior Hunter Shelmerdine has also been a key contributor as he runs a leg on both relays and leads Class C with the best 400 time. Junior Caleb Maughan (800), freshman Walker McDonald (discus) and senior Nate Samuli (javelin) could help propel the Blackhawks to the first-place finish.
On the girls side, Seeley-Swan junior Terra Bertsch (pole vault) and sophomore Klaire Kovatch (discus) aim to defend their state titles. Both have the best Class C marks in each event while Kovatch leads the state regardless of classification in the discus after tossing 150 feet, 2 inches at the divisional meet. Senior Autumn Morse has the best mark in Class C for the javelin while freshman Sariah Maughan ranks in the top five in the 400, 800 and 1,600, the latter of which leads Class C. Senior Lily Mercer ranks second in the 400 while both Blackhawk relays own the best times in Class C.
Valley Christian senior Benjamin Tuinstra aims to defend his 110 hurdles title and ranks in the top three in both hurdles races. Clark Fork senior Jesse Shaske owns the best 800 time in Class C and Charlo senior Wills Degrandpre has the fastest 1,600. Drummond senior Jonah Parke is tied for the highest high jump mark in Class C while Noxon senior Levi Brubaker aims to defend his triple jump title and ranks third in the long jump as well.
Charlo sophomore Carlee Fryberger enters the State C meet with the fastest times in the 100 dash and 100 hurdles. She also ranks third in the 200. Her teammate, senior Kaitlin Cox, owns the best Class C triple jump mark and ranks third in the long jump. Darby’s Casey Ehmann has the fastest 300 hurdles time and ranks in the top five in the 200 and 100 hurdles. Noxon’s Delaney Weltz ranks in the top five in the javelin and discus while Arlee junior Peyton Lammerding ranks second in the shot put.