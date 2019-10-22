Soccer
Missoula Hellgate started off the Class AA girls state soccer tournament with a 5-0 win over Helena Capital in the first round of the playoffs. Lucia Baker had two goals for the Knights, while Clara Tallent tallied three assists. Maggie Gibbons added on a goal and a pair of assists as Hellgate outshot the Bruins 13-3. “We finally had a full squad, we've been dealing with injury a lot this season," Knights head coach Ian Marshall said. "The girls had been working really hard, they just came out fired up and were willing to do the work to be successful."
Aisley Allen and Kat Coyler each scored as west No. 5 seed Missoula Sentinel beat No. 4 Missoula Big Sky 3-1 in the first round of the Class AA girls state soccer tournament. Hannah Santamaria had the lone score for the Eagles, which was assisted by Gianna Migliaccio.
Top-seeded Hellgate took down the Butte High boys 8-0 to move on to the Class AA quarterfinals, where they will face Billings Skyview at home. Marcus Anderson and Reggie Duce each had two goals, with Anderson picking up a pair of assists as well. The Knights had 22 shots to Butte's 0. “I think we’re confident," Hellgate head coach Jay Anderson said. "We’ve been here before and we’ve got some really good senior leadership on the team.”
The Sentinel boys were able to equalize twice, but a late goal from Helena High's Caven Wade gave the Bengals a 3-2 upset win over the Spartans. Wade scored two goals during the game and Helena won as the sixth seed out of the west.
Helena Capital was able to down Big Sky 9-2 to move on to the Class AA boys quarterfinals. The Bruins scored seven goals during the first half of the rout.
You have free articles remaining.
Volleyball
Florence used nine kills and three blocks by Emma Stensrud in beating St. Ignatius, 25-18, 25-16, 21-25, 25-19. Sydney Brander had 12 kills for the Bulldogs.
Missoula Sentinel battled Helena Capital for four sets before falling, 25-23, 25-20, 24-26, 25-21. Sheridan Schweyen collected 13 kills for the Spartans. Paige Sawyer added 21 assists.
Helena defeated Missoula Big Sky in three sets, 25-17, 25-15, 25-18. Kami Cutting dished out 15 assists for the Eagles.
Columbia Falls dropped Polson in three sets, 25-11, 25-10, 25-11. Angellica Street collected 16 digs for the Wildkats. Lena Pawlowski had six assists and an ace for the Pirates.
Eureka defeated Troy in straight sets, 25-11, 25-14, 25-14. Maggie Graves had eight kills and nine digs for the Lions.