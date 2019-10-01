Soccer
BOYS
Missoula Hellgate scored three second-half goals to earn a 3-0 win over Kalispell Flathead and improve to 7-0-2. Reggie Duce and Lars Thorne-Thomsen each scored one goal and assisted on another. Beckett Arthur scored the first goal. Knights goalie Brendan Oberg made five saves and assisted on a goal.
Corvallis answered a second-half goal with two of their own to pull out a 2-1 win over Loyola Sacred Heart. Trey Gross scored the winning goal in the 71st minute, assisted by Gaven Hagberg. His goal came three minutes after Eduardo Matushita tied the game, 1-1. Loyola went up 1-0 in the 65th minute on Will Burns' score, assisted by Raef Konzen. Hunter Linnewah saved three shots for Corvallis.
Bigfork rolled past Libby, 8-1.
Whitefish beat Columbia Falls, 1-0.
GIRLS
Missoula Hellgate suffered their first loss, dropping a 3-2 home decision to Kalispell Flathead. Skyleigh Thompson scored all three goals for the Bravettes. Kennedy Wells and Maggie Gibbons scored for the Knights (6-1-2).
Loyola Sacred Heart and Corvallis played to a 2-2 tie. Lanie Walker scored both goals for the Breakers, opening the scoring in the third minute and tying the game, 2-2, in the 70th minute. In between Corvallis scored twice to take a 2-1 lead into the half, getting goals from Frances Carrasco and Maria Hickey, the latter on a free kick.
Hamilton earned a 9-0 victory over Frenchtown.
Libby beat Bigfork, 1-0.
Columbia Falls picked up a 3-0 win over Whitefish.
Volleyball
Corvallis rolled to a 3-0 win over Frenchtown, 25-12, 25-10, 25-17. Hannah Hutchison led Corvallis with 12 kills, while Hannah Martin added 27 assists and four aces. Madeline Gilder also had four aces. Isabel Evans tallied three of Corvallis 6.5 blocks. Frenchtown's Addy Tode had five kills and three blocks.
Big Sky fell at Butte in straight sets, 25-19, 25-15, 25-17. Beth Hicks had 10 of Big Sky's 19 kills, while Annie Bridges had two of the five blocks.
Hamilton defeated Loyola Sacred Heart, 25-16, 25-12, 18-25, 25-12. Camas Cratty led the Broncs with eight kills, while Emma Ellis had three aces and 16 digs. Loyola's Laney Denning had 14 kills and three digs, while Sam Clevenger had six of 16 aces and Avery Medeiros had five of 12 blocks.
Philipsburg took down Drummond in the rivalry matchup, 25-17, 25-12, 21-25, 25-10. Philipsburg's Amelia Hill had 12 kills, while Shelby Struna was everywhere with 17 assists, six aces and 15 digs. Reece Pitcher added 2.5 of the team's five blocks.
Hot Springs earned a tight second-set win against Valley Christian on its way to a 25-13, 26-24, 25-19 victory. McKennzie Cannon led Hot Springs with 11 kills and three blocks. Lily Winn added eight aces and seven kills. Sage Jackson chipped in seven aces. Valley Christian's Lexi Baer had six kills and one block.
Libby defeated Whitefish in five sets.