AaronCorey

The Loyola Sacred Heart volleyball team steamrolled to a straight-set win over Bigfork Tuesday at Sister Rita Activity Center, 25-14, 25-9, 25-18.

"I liked how they came out confident and prepared and how well we worked together as a team," Breakers coach Kelsey McFadden said. "We stayed very aggressive at the net."

Sam Clevenger floored a match-high 13 kills for Loyola and shared team-high honors in aces with Natalie Clevenger, each amassing three. Molly McHugh dished out a match-high 15 assists for Loyola.

Jessy Frey tallied five kills and a block for the Vals.

Sentinel def. Glacier, 3-0

The Spartans used 10 kills and three aces by Sheridan Schweyen to win their Western AA home debut, 25-20, 25-21, 25-13. Preslie Neil dished out 14 assists.

Hamilton def. Frenchtown, 3-0

Emma Ellis floored 10 kills in leading Hamilton to the road win, 25-19, 25-11, 25-21. Maddie Eggars dished out seven assists for Frenchtown.

Flathead def. Big Sky, 3-1

The Bravettes finished strong, 25-20, 20-25, 25-19, 25-19. Bethany Hicks had 13 kills for the Eagles. Julia Berden had 17 for Flathead. 

Florence def. Corvallis, 3-1

The Falcons bounced back from a slow start to win on the road, 18-25, 25-17, 25-19, 25-20. Sarah Hopcroft had 13 kills and Jacklyn Balfourd 12 for Florence. Halle Christopherson had 19 assists and Kolbi Wood 16 digs.  

St. Ignatius def. Arlee, 3-0

The Bulldogs swept, 26-24, 25-17, 25-13. River Gonzalez had 23

digs and five aces for St. Igmatius.

Soccer

Ian Lacey scored two goals in leading the Whitefish boys to a home win over Columbia Falls, 5-2. The Wildkat girls beat visiting Whitefish, 4-3, behind two goals and two assists by Josie Windauer.

Missoulian staff

