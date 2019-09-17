Soccer
Girls
Big Sky topped Kalispell Flathead 3-2 on Tuesday behind a pair of goals from Paige Mickelson. Miya Nash also scored for the Eagles.
Sentinel fell to Glacier 1-0 after Madison Becker scored on a free kick in the first half.
Whitefish defeated Polson 7-2 behind three goals from Anna Cook. Sophia Moderi added a pair of goals for Polson.
Boys
Sentinel tied with Kalispell Glacier 5-5 on Tuesday. Both teams scored just one goal in the first half before tallying four each in the second. Cole Reimer scored a pair of goals for Sentinel in the tie.
Whitefish defeated Polson 4-0. Casey Schneider had a goal and an assist for the Bulldogs while Brandon Mendoza added two assists.
Big Sky fell to Kalispell Flathead 7-0.
Volleyball
Corvallis, which topped Hamilton last Thursday, captured its second straight Southwest A win and second sweep in a row against a Bitterroot rival on the road against Stevensville Tuesday night.
The Blue Devils topped the Yellowjackets, 25-16, 25-21, 25-14, to push their record to 2-1 overall, 2-0 in conference. Sophomore Madeline Gilder paced the Blue Devils with 13 kills, while senior Hannah Hutchison added 12 more and a .429 kill percentage.
One of Hutchison’s kills came late in the third set on a cut shot down the net that may have happened by accident.
“I don’t know how I did that, sometimes it just works,” Hutchison said, laughing.
You have free articles remaining.
Things worked out for Corvallis more often than not in front of a packed crowd at Stevensville.
The Yellowjackets had an impressive run in the second set, though, taking a 12-9 lead on a Cassi Kopsa ace. Kopsa, who finished with a team-high three aces and tied Maddie Weber with nine digs, added a kill in the set to give Stevi a 14-12 lead.
But Corvallis answered with six straight points, to take a forcing a Stevensville timeout. Hutchison had a kill out of the break for Corvallis, and the Blue Devils maintained the lead the rest of the way.
Columbia Falls swept Whitefish 25-5, 25-20, 25-11. Mady Hoerner had 13 kills and 11 digs to lead Columbia Falls while Luci Ridgeway led Whitefish with six kills.
Noxon defeated Troy 25-18, 27-25, 21-25, 25-16. Riley Richter had 21 assists and 12 digs to lead Noxon. Katelynn Tallmadge had five assists and 10 digs to lead Troy.
Helena had a Class AA sweep of Big Sky 25-10, 25-21, 25-19. Beth Hicks led Big Sky with three kills, three aces and three blocks.
Helena Capital also had a sweep on Tuesday with a victory over Sentinel 25-13, 25-20, 25-13. Sheridan Schweyen tallied seven kills while Challis Westwater and Sierra Dennison each had two blocks for Sentinel.
Kalispell Flathead also swept Hellgate 26-24, 25-20, 25-18. Wren Filardi led the Knights with seven kills and Lydia Barrow added 16 assists.
Thompson Falls defeated Plains 25-12, 25-20, 25-21 as Scarlette Schwindt had seven kills, seven aces and seven digs for Thompson Falls.
Florence swept Loyola 25-16, 25-11, 25-12. Sarah Hopcroft and Jacklyn Balfourd each had nine kills for Florence while Sam Clevenger led Loyola with seven.
Polson defeated Hamilton in four sets on Tuesday, 25-23, 22-25, 25-17, 25-12. Maggie Todd led Polson with 10 kills and 20 digs. Maggie Ringer had eight kills and 16 digs for Hamilton.
Butte Central swept Frenchtown 25-15, 25-14, 30-28. Addy Tode had seven kills for Frenchtown while Isabelle Cahall added 12 assists.
Libby also defeated Eureka on Tuesday, 20-25, 25-24, 25-13.