AaronCorey

Girls basketball

Class B 10th-ranked Thompson Falls (9-2) used a balanced scoring attack to post a convincing home win over Noxon Tuesday, 66-23. Ellie Baxter and Megan Baxter each scored 12 points and Elli Pardee added 11 for the Bluehawks. Avery Burgess scored 11 points for the Red Devils.

Boys basketball

Thompson Falls steamrolled with a 68-34 home win over NoxonNathan Schraeder scored 20 points and Ryan Schraeder and Sidney Akinde added 12 apiece for the Bluehawks. Rylan Weltz paced the Red Devils with 24 points.

 

