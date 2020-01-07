Boys basketball
St. Ignatius earned a hard-fought win over Class B eighth-ranked Loyola, 62-59. The Bulldogs (4-4) took a six-point lead into the final frame and held on. Zoran LaFrombois scored 19 points and Isaiah Nasewytewa added 12 to lead St. Ignatius. Basil Coutinho scored 17 for the Rams (4-3).
Corvallis rolled to a 72-46 win over visiting Anaconda. Cole Trexler led the Blue Devils with 22 points. Teammates Tanner Jessop and Caleb Warnken each added 16 points.
Missoula Big Sky led 33-31 late in the third on a drive by Ben Maehl, but ended up losing at Kalispell Glacier, 60-50. Maehl paced the Eagles (0-6) with 17 points and Trevyn Reed added 11. Drew Engellant scored 10 points for the Wolfpack (4-1).
Ronan downed Whitefish 58-55 on Tuesday night in Class A basketball action. The Chiefs outscored the Bulldogs 31-19 in the second half to grab the win. Girma Dewiler continued a stellar campaign with 18 points for Ronan, while Elija Tonasket added 12. Bodie Smith led all scorers with 20 points for Whitefish.
Girls basketball
Class B top-ranked Loyola Sacred Heart rolled to a 68-40 win over St. Ignatius Tuesday at Sister Rita Activity Center. Lani Walker led a balanced scored attack for the Breakers (8-0) with 14 points. Syd Koppang added 12 points and Laney Denning and Kelsey Esh each had 11. Syd Brander scored 14 points for the Bulldogs.
Corvallis held off host Anaconda for a 58-53 win. Madeline Gilder scored 23 points and Isabel Evans added 17 to lead the Blue Devils.
Wrestling
Frenchtown cruised to a pair of home dual wins on Tuesday. The Broncs blanked Stevensville, 72-0, and rolled past Ronan, 60-9.