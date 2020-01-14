Girls basketball
Top-ranked Loyola Sacred Heart held host Deer Lodge to just two points in the first quarter Tuesday en route to a 64-30 win. The Breakers (10-0) enjoyed a 37-14 lead at intermission. Lani Walker paced Loyola with 20 points. Syd Koppang chipped in with 14 points.
Second-ranked Missoula Hellgate held host Kalispell Flathead scoreless in the first quarter and cruised to a 49-25 win. Perry Paffhausen scored 12 points, Alex Covill 11 and Bailee Sayler 10 for the Knights. Covill also collected 10 rebounds. Jenna Johnson scored nine points for the Bravettes.
Arlee steamrolled to a 60-20 home win over Two Eagle River. Jerny Crawford scored 15 points and Halle Adams added 10 for the Scarlets.
Helena Capital won at Missoula Big Sky, 53-16. No further information was provided.
Boys basketball
You have free articles remaining.
Top-ranked Missoula Hellgate moved to 7-0 with a 72-32 home win over Kalispell Flathead. The Knights surged to a 27-8 lead in the first quarter. Rollie Worster scored a game-high 24 points for the hosts. Cam LaRance added 14 points and Abe Johnson 13 for the Knights.
Second-ranked Missoula Sentinel moved to 7-0 with a 51-36 win at Helena. Alex Germer scored 14 points and Jaime Jacobsen added 10 for the Spartans. "It was a huge win," Sentinel head coach Jay Jagelski said. "Anytime you win on the road in the conference, it's a huge win. Now, we have to turn around and get ready for Capital (Saturday)."
Fifth-ranked Helena Capital posted a 72-44 home win over Missoula Big Sky. Trevor Swanson scored 17 points for the Bruins (5-2).
Arlee used 26 points by Billy Fisher in surging to a home win over Two Eagle River, 81-52. Anthony Charlo scored 16 points for the Eagles.
Florence came up short in its comeback bid at Anaconda, dropping a 72-69 decision. Zach Christopherson scored 20 points and JP Briney added 15 for the Falcons.