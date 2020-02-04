Tuesday's high school sports roundup: Valley Christian girls edge past Victor

Girls basketball
Valley Christian posted a 37-32 win over Victor Tuesday. Maggie Harvey and Bella Roff each scored eight points and Lanessa Gedney added seven to lead a balanced attack for the Eagles. Bella Scichilone of the Pirates led all scorers with 14 points.
Ronan took a 10-point lead into the fourth quarter and held off a late rally by visiting Whitefish for a 41-35 win. Regan Clairmont scored a game-high 12 points for the Maidens. Jadi Walburn paced the Bulldogs with nine points.
Boys basketball
Valley Christian posted a 53-48 win at Victor. Riley Reimer led the Eagles with 21 points. Skyler Webberson scored 20 points for the Pirates.