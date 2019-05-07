{{featured_button_text}}
GOLF

Loyola Sacred Heart dominated in the Class B Division 3 meet Tuesday at Old Works in Anaconda. The boys team totaled 332 strokes, underscoring runner-up Anaconda by 40 strokes. The Breakers totaled 379, which was 35 strokes better than second-place Bigfork.

Loyola's Katie Fagg earned medalist honors in the girls meet with a score of 78. Teammate Isadora Tomazeli was second with an 85 and Isabella Santistevan of Bigfork was third with an 86. Loyola's Bucky Crippen was the boys' medalist with a score of 73. Ethan Brown of Thompson Falls was runner-up with a 79 and Reed Noyd of Loyola third at 83.

TENNIS

BOYS

Corvallis steamrolled to a 7-0 home win over Ronan Tuesday. Blue Devils No. 1 singles player Caleb Warnken continued his winning ways with a sweep of Vincente Ortega, 6-0, 6-0. The Corvallis No. 1 doubles team of Jaymark Liedle and Ryan Hubbard whipped Garrett Anderson and Thomas Yellowbird, 6-2, 6-0.

Loyola used singles wins by Dan Kaleva and Teddy Heuchling to edge past Troy, 3-2. In doubles action, the Rams' David Ramsey and Jacob Hollenback won at No. 2 over Jaymin Stever and Cy Winslow, 6-0, 6-1. 

Valley Christian played Troy to a 3-3 draw. Kevin Sweet and Josh Larson posted singles wins for the Eagles.

GIRLS

Philipsburg posted a 5-1 win over Clark Fork Tuesday. Prospectors No. 1 singles player Sierra Metesh scored a comprehensive win over Emma Hopwood, 6-1, 6-0. Philipsburg's No. 1 doubles team of Sarah Goff and Reece Pitcher stopped Alexea Kelsey and Barbara Garcia, 6-1, 6-4.

Corvallis swept in three doubles matches with Ronan. At No. 1, Christina Weidkamp and Cecily Gerber edged Skyler Shima and Maddy Sevier in a thriller, 6-3, 3-6, 10-7.

Loyola posted a 5-0 win over Troy behind singles wins by Grace Daniel, Sarah Jiang and Meaghan Toomey. Daniel blanked Katelynn Tallmadge at No. 1, 6-0, 6-0.

Valley Christian recorded a 4-1 win over Troy thanks in part to singles wins by Taylor Munoz, Bella Roff and Katelyn Bell 

SOFTBALL

Frenchtown edged visiting Hamilton in a clash of Class A powers, using a walk-off single by Layne Bauer in the eighth inning to win a 5-4 thriller. Teammate Cassidy Bauer had a double, home run and three RBIs. Hamilton was led by Jorden Taggart, who had two singles and four RBIs.

The Broncs have a two-game lead in the Southwest A with two games left to play.

Stevensville posted an 18-17 win over Corvallis. The Yellowjackets trailed 14-5 in the third before rallying. They won on a bases-loaded walk.

 

