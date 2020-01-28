Girls basketball
Behind 14 points from Amelia Hill, Philipsburg downed Sheridan 42-19 on the road. Audrey Radtke added 10 points for the Prospectors, while Asha Comings added nine. Tia Hill led Sheridan with seven points.
Hanna Schweikert scored 12 of her 17 points in the fourth quarter to help power Columbia Falls to a come-from-behind home victory over Ronan, 58-54. Maddie Robison added 15 points and 11 boards for the Wildkats. They trailed 46-28 midway through the third quarter. Regan Clairmont scored 18 points for Ronan.
Arlee dropped a 59-29 decision to Anaconda. Jerny Crawford scored eight points for the Scarlets.
Boys basketball
Philipsburg exploded for 14 unanswered points in the first quarter and rolled to a 47-29 win at Sheridan. Kade Cutler paced the Prospectors with 15 points. Preston Metesh and Daniel Brabender added eight apiece.
Wrestling
Frenchtown downed Florence 65-12 in dual behind five pins and a technical fall. Smokey Stoker, Peyton Hicks, Noah Rausch, Canyon Shope all had pins for the Broncs. Tate Jones also had a technical fall of Luke Maki. Florence's only two wins came via forfeit at 170 and 285 pounds.
Corvallis started off strong and downed Florence 48-24 at the Frenchtown Quad. Kanyon Stoker, Triston Davis, Ethan Chavez and Ben Holtzen all had falls for the Blue Devils. Aidan Tollefson, Dallas Blair and Luke Maki each recorded pins for the Falcons.
Frenchtown finished off the Frenchtown Quad with a 57-3 win over Corvallis. Landen Stewart started things off with a 45 second pin of Ashten Slate Buhler, which Eli Warner followed up on with a 19-3 technical fall. Walker Dyer and Jake Bibler each had major decisions for the Broncs, while Carson Pyron, Noah Rausch, Canyon Shope and Tate Jones all had falls. The lone Blue Devil win was a 9-3 decision by Triston Davis over Smokey Stoker.
Despite falls from Bryson Danzinger and Ayden Smelko, Missoula Sentinel fell to Helena Capital 51-19 in a dual meet. Novik Thomas had a major decision for the Spartans, while Blake Jolma got a decision victory to round out the Sentinel scoring.
Skiing
Shayne Ewing, a sophomore at Missoula Sentinel, won the overall women's champion trophy cup for the Missoula Ski Education Foundation at the Stano Cup in Red Lodge. Sweeping the U-16 girls age category, Ewing had two third place overall finishes and one second place finish. Teammate Lars Erickson, a senior at Missoula Hellgate, took second in the U-19 category in the Giant Slalom.