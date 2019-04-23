SOFTBALL
Mission-Arlee-Charlo pushed its record to 8-3 Tuesday with a home sweep of Manhattan, 9-4 and 13-8. Tomi Brazill picked up the pitching wins. Teammates Courtney Mitchell and Olivia Garland each had two hits on the day. Mitchell hit a home run.
Corvallis cruised to a 19-9 win at Dillon. Daphney Reynoso had a home run, double and four RBIs for the Blue Devils. Teammate Macee Greenwood collected a pair of doubles.
Ronan rolled to an 11-3 home win behind the pitching and hitting of Macao Jackson. She struck out seven and allowed just one walk. She also had a single, double and three RBIs.
TENNIS
Loyola Sacred Heart steamrolled to a sweep Tuesday in non-conference dual action at Playfair Park. The Breakers beat Hamilton, 6-1, and the Rams blanked Hamilton, 5-0. Freshman Evelyn Deshans led the Loyola girls in the No. 1 singles spot, sweeping past Elian Foss, 6-3, 6-0. At No. 1 doubles, Lauren Bodlovic and Melanie Benson of Loyola defeated Lauren Kimzey and Claire Matthews, 6-1, 6-0. On the boys' side, Rams No .1 singles player Teddy Heuchling topped Sam Toenjes, 6-1, 7-5.
BOYS CLUB SOCCER
The Missoula Strikers U19 Boys posted two shutout wins this past weekend in Helena. The Strikers defeated Helena U17 Boys 6-0 on goals by Dane Becker (2), Jake Larson, Cole Reimer, Matt Baldridge and Cole Hage. The Strikers defeated Helena U17 Boys 7-0 in the afternoon on goals by Hage, Andrew Lodmell, Mack Moderie, Reimer, Larson, Bryan Tower and Becker. Brendan Oberg was in net for Missoula.