Volleyball
Missoula Hellgate downed Missoula Big Sky in five competitive sets on Tuesday night. The Knights won 25-19, 23-25, 18-25, 25-13, 15-7 behind Quincy Frohlich's 18 kills and 17 assists and seven aces from Kennedy Kuhn. The Eagles' Beth Hicks had 11 kills and Nikki Cathey tacked on 17 digs.
Sentinel fell in a long first set to Butte and could not recover as the Spartans got swept 31-29, 25-10, 25-14. Sheridan Schweyen had 10 kills for Sentinel, While Olivia Cady had 29 digs.
Corvallis downed Dillon in three sets 25-11, 25-21, 25-11 behind eight kills and two aces from Hannah Hutchinson. Hannah Martin added one 23 assists and Casey Fison had 15 digs.
Frenchtown fought to a three-set win over Ronan in a 25-19, 25-23, 25-18 back-and-forth battle. Maddy Eggars had 16 assists and three aces for the Broncs. Lareina Cordona had five kills for the Maidens.
Stevensville was swept by Butte Central 25-11, 25-19, 28-26 at the Maroon Activities Center in Butte. Ella Hendrickson had eight kills and two blocks for Stevensville. Maddie Weber had 23 assists and Sassi Kopsa had 17 digs for the Yellowjackets.