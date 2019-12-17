Girls basketball
Loyola Sacred Heart steamrolled to a 66-28 win at Stevensville. Syd Koppang paced the Breakers with 16 points, followed by Lani Walker with 14 and Sam Clevenger with 12. Evynne Alexander scored 14 points for the Yellowjackets.
Charlo downed Plains 48-28 behind 14 points from Destiney Manuel. Connor Fryberger and Carlee Fryberger each added nine points for the Vikings. The Trotters got 14 points from Kylee Attmiller.
Boys basketball
Philipsburg outscored Sheridan in every quarter en route to a 49-38 home win Tuesday night. Brian Ward scored a game-high 18 points for the Prospectors and teammate Kade Cutler added 10.
Wrestling
You have free articles remaining.
Polson battled Dillon to a 36-36 draw Tuesday night. Jaren Keene (145), Logan Adler (160) and Alexander Mathewson (285) won by fall for the Pirates. In other action, Polson dropped a 39-29 decision to Kalispell Glacier.
Missoula Sentinel ran into a buzzsaw with a 68-6 loss to Class AA powerhouse Kalispell Flathead. Bryson Danzinger (120) won by fall for the Spartans.
Missoula Hellgate was downed 71-6 by Kalispell Flathead. Layne Cooney recorded a fall for the Knights at heavyweight.
Junior A hockey
The Missoula Jr. Bruins skated to a 5-1 win over the Wausau RiverWolves in the NA3HL Showcase tournament in Blaine, Minnesota. Seth Daniel earned the win in net, stopping 41 of 42 shots. The Jr. Bruins jumped in front early with a pair of goals by Zane Cluphf in the first 12 minutes. Mi-Kwan Tallman assisted on both goals. Teammate Cayce Balk added a goal with just over 3 minutes left in the first period. Tallman and Tyler Prince scored for the Jr. Bruins in the second period. Missoula finished 2-1 at the tourney and will return to action on New Year's Eve when it hosts Butte.