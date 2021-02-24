Tuesday/Wednesday prep roundup: Hellgate girls top Sentinel, but Spartans bounce back with win over Big Sky

Girls basketball

Second-ranked Missoula Hellgate sealed an undisputed city championship Tuesday with 46-36 win at Missoula Sentinel. The Knights took a six-point lead into halftime and stretched their cushion to 10 points in the final frame. Bailee Sayler paced Hellgate with 15 points, followed by Addy Heaphy with 10 and Alex Covill with nine. Olivia Huntsinger led the Spartans with nine points, followed by Brooke Stayner with eight.

Browning bowled over visiting Polson, 62-20, on Tuesday. Megan Rost scored nine points and Jaivin Bad Bear added eight for the Pirates. Tatum Running Crane led Browning with 13 points.

In a play-in game for Western B divisionals Tuesday, St. Ignatius stormed past Troy, 50-10, in St. Ignatius. Sydney Brander scored 23 points for the Bulldogs and Kason Page added seven.