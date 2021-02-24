Tuesday/Wednesday prep roundup: Hellgate girls top Sentinel, but Spartans bounce back with win over Big Sky

Girls basketball
Second-ranked Missoula Hellgate sealed an undisputed city championship Tuesday with 46-36 win at Missoula Sentinel. The Knights took a six-point lead into halftime and stretched their cushion to 10 points in the final frame. Bailee Sayler paced Hellgate with 15 points, followed by Addy Heaphy with 10 and Alex Covill with nine. Olivia Huntsinger led the Spartans with nine points, followed by Brooke Stayner with eight.
Browning bowled over visiting Polson, 62-20, on Tuesday. Megan Rost scored nine points and Jaivin Bad Bear added eight for the Pirates. Tatum Running Crane led Browning with 13 points.
In a play-in game for Western B divisionals Tuesday, St. Ignatius stormed past Troy, 50-10, in St. Ignatius. Sydney Brander scored 23 points for the Bulldogs and Kason Page added seven.
In Class C divisional quarterfinals Wednesday in Deer Lodge, Manhattan Christian outlasted Philipsburg, 48-37. Reece Pitcher scored 11 points and Asha Comings added 10 for the Prospectors. Teammate Amelia Hill grabbed 11 rebounds. Seeley-Swan stormed past Shields Valley, 71-43, behind 18 points by Emily Maughan and 15 by Sariah Maughan 15. Charlo used an 18-2 run in the fourth quarter to top Twin Bridges, 42-30. Liev Smith scored 13 points and Connor Fryberger added 12 for the Vikings. Ennis beat Clark Fork, 48-35. Darby Haskins scored 12 points for the Mountain Cats.
Sentinel steamrolled over Big Sky Wednesday, 55-27. Challis Westwater paced the Spartans with 11 points, followed by Brooke Stayner with 10. Olivia Fichtner scored nine points for the Eagles.
Boys basketball
In a Western B play-in game, Eureka steamrolled to a 70-25 home win over Troy. The Lions advanced to play Florence in the first round of divisionals in Eureka. Gavin Bates scored 25 points and TJ Carr added 13 for the Lions. Trevor Grant led Troy with eight points.
In a Western B play-in game, Anaconda bounced Arlee, 74-49. Micah Johnson led the Indians with 19 points and Hunter Brown and Ben Harlow each added 10. Eli Saltenberger scored 20 points for the Copperheads.
Missoula Big Sky posted a 54-45 home win over Butte. Caden Bateman led the Eagles with 12 points and Tre Reed added 10.
Kalispell Glacier posted a 52-42 win over Kalispell Flathead. Weston Price led the Wolfpack with 21 points. Joston Cripe paced the Braves with 15 points.