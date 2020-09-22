Tuesday's area sports roundup: Sentinel volleyball team beats rival Hellgate in 4 sets

Volleyball
Missoula Sentinel improved to 3-2 Tuesday with a home win over rival Hellgate, 25-23, 25-19, 15-25, 25-22. Quincy Frohlich paced the Spartans with 14 kills and Sierra Dennison added 11. Paige Sawyer had three aces and 25 assists. Jayden Johnston tallied 16 digs for the hosts. "There was a lot of emotion and excitement so it was a fun match," Sentinel coach Kasey Arceniega said. "Hellgate was really competitive and forced us to play long rallies, which was good for us. Fortunately we came out on top." Lydia Barrow led the Knights with 17 assists and Gillian Sherrill had six kills. Alex Covill added five blocks and Maggie Vann 16 digs.
Behind a 10-kill performance from Brooke McGrath, Butte High rolled to a 25-9, 25-23, 25-22 home victory over Big Sky, who fell to 1-4. Beth Hicks had seven kills and Kami Cutting nine assists for the Eagles. Hadlea Fred had two aces and two blocks and Nikki Cathey collected 22 digs. Butte High seniors Hannah Morin-Ferguson, MacKenzie Tutty — who led her team with 10 digs — and Kelly White were honored before the match.
Soccer
The Missoula Sentinel boys rolled to a 7-1 win Tuesday at Butte High. Tait Kuchenbrod tallied four goals for the Spartans. Aaron Stanicar, Hunter Herzer and Elias Tonnerre rounded out the scoring. "We came out a little flat and Butte is playing as well as they can play and they've improved dramatically," Sentinel coach Gary Stein said. "We talked about it at halftime and came out much stronger. We're looking forward to playing Hellgate Thursday."
The Missoula Hellgate boys bounced visiting Missoula Big Sky, 11-1. The Knights led 6-1 at halftime thanks to goals by Reggie Duce (2), Felix Hahn, Lars Thorne-Thomsen, Cameron McNelis and Beckett Arthur, who also had three assists in the half. Marcus Anderson had two assists and Ray O'Connell one at intermission. Wyatt Stout scored for Big Sky. Scoring in the second half for Hellgate were Hahn (2), Duce, McNelis and Arthur. Anderson and Thorne-Thomsen added two assists apiece and Duce had one assist.
Adult golf
The three-day Pacific Northwest PGA Section Championship started Tuesday at Canyon River Golf Club in East Missoula. Corey Prugh, a member of the Community Colleges of Spokane team, and Jeff Gove, of Sandpoint, Idaho, share the lead after the first round. Both carded 8-under scores of 64 Tuesday. Four golfers are tied for third at 6-under, including Darren Black, Tim Feenstra, Loren Jeglum and David Phay. Cameron Milton of Polson is one of six golfers tied for seventh at 5-under along with Bo Baker, Brady Sharp, Mark Wilkins, Adam Aldredge and Colin McMahon.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!