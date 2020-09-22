Tuesday's area sports roundup: Sentinel volleyball team beats rival Hellgate in 4 sets

The Missoula Sentinel boys rolled to a 7-1 win Tuesday at Butte High. Tait Kuchenbrod tallied four goals for the Spartans. Aaron Stanicar, Hunter Herzer and Elias Tonnerre rounded out the scoring. "We came out a little flat and Butte is playing as well as they can play and they've improved dramatically," Sentinel coach Gary Stein said. "We talked about it at halftime and came out much stronger. We're looking forward to playing Hellgate Thursday."

The Missoula Hellgate boys bounced visiting Missoula Big Sky, 11-1. The Knights led 6-1 at halftime thanks to goals by Reggie Duce (2), Felix Hahn, Lars Thorne-Thomsen, Cameron McNelis and Beckett Arthur, who also had three assists in the half. Marcus Anderson had two assists and Ray O'Connell one at intermission. Wyatt Stout scored for Big Sky. Scoring in the second half for Hellgate were Hahn (2), Duce, McNelis and Arthur. Anderson and Thorne-Thomsen added two assists apiece and Duce had one assist.

