Tuesday's high school results

Volleyball
Corvallis def. Deer Lodge
25-9, 25-8, 25-7
Corvallis: Aces: 27 (Jenna Jordan 10). Kills 22: (Madeline Gilder 7). Assists: 18 (Brooklyn Powell 15). Blocks 2 (Jordan 1, Tylin Sorenson 1). Digs: 14 (Powell 4).
Deer Lodge: Aces: 3 (Mary Hansen 3). Blocks: 5 (Emma Johnson 3). Digs: 5 (Dylan Bartos 5).
Noxon def. Plains
25-21, 25-21, 22-25, 25-16
Plains: Aces: 6 (Izzy Butcher 2, Lexa Craft 2). Kills 4 (Piper Bergstrom 2). Assists 3 (Butcher 2). Digs 20 (Craft, Butcher 4). Blocks 6 (Kallen Burrows 2)
Noxon: Assists 30 (Riley Richter 21). Kills 41 (Emily Brown) Digs 28 (Avery Burgess 8). Aces 10 (Burgess 3). Blocks 6 (two with three).
Drummond def. Philipsburg, 3-2
20-25, 27-25, 21-25, 25-20, 16-14
Polson def. Frenchtown, 3-0
Columbia Falls def. Browning, 3-0
Soccer
Boys
Stevensville 7, Polson 2
Girls
Stevensville 2, Polson 1
Sentinel 6, Butte 0
Sentinel;1;5;—;6
Butte;0;0;—;0
S - Shaye Ewing
S - Aiden Ortt
S - Ewing
S - Jayden Salisbury
S - Faith Marshall
S - Salisbury
Golf
Corvallis Invitational
Monday at UM Course
Girls
Team scores: Whitefish 400, Corvallis 414, Polson 437, Frenchtown 444.
Top 10: Macee Greenwood 73, Harper Amitage 92, Kendall Reed 93, Anna Elm 95, Sami Knapp 97, Jasi Oyler 101, Ashley Maki 103, Grace Bintz 103, Anyah Cripe 105, Catherine Gustin 106.
Boys
Team scores: Whitefish 308, Frenchtown 357, Polson 369, Corvallis 376.
Top 10: Cameron Kahle 69, Billy Smith 76, Marcus Killman 76, Luke Schlimgen 79, Mason Anderson 79, Hunter Emerson 85, Ben Duhame 87, Dylon Kominik 87, Johnny Nix 87. Bjorn Olson 87.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!