Tuesday's high school roundup: Hellgate girls soccer team has first winning streak of season

Sam Silverberg and Felix Hahn added one goal apiece to give the Knights a 3-0 lead before Butte got on the board with a goal in the 34th minute from Isen Padburry, assisted by Colton Case. The Bulldogs avoided being shut out again after losing 10-0 to Hellgate in their first game.

"I still think we have a lot to improve upon," Hellgate coach Jay Anderson said. "I'd still like to see a little bit more of a pressing on defense and little bit more teamwork moving the ball forward. We have very good players but can sometimes be too individualistic. We need to continue working the ball up the field as a team."

The Glacier girls toughed out a 1-0 win over Flathead in crosstown action in Kalispell.

The Hellgate-Butte doubleheader and the Flathead-Glacier doubleheader were the only soccer games Tuesday in western Montana. Other games were canceled or postponed due to smoke.

"The levels of smoke just got too high, so they called the game," Hiller-Claridge said of a decision made by the AD, an EMT and the refs. "I think it was a good decision. The smoke was thick."