Tuesday's high school roundup: Hellgate girls soccer team has first winning streak of season

Soccer
The Hellgate girls have their first winning streak of the season after scoring a 4-0 win in a game at Butte that reduced from 80 to 66 minutes due to smoke from wildfires in the area. They're now 3-2-2 and have won two games in a row.
Lucia Baker had a goal and an assist, Carmen Anderson notched two assists, and Georgia Walker-Keleher and Grace Gibson-Snyder scored one goal apiece. The Knights were up 3-0 at the half, and the game was called off after Clara Tallent scored in the 66th minute.
"We're feeling really positive about the trajectory of where we're headed," Hellgate coach Natalie Hiller Claridge said. "We feel like we're coming into playing our game and coming together as a unit. If you're looking at who's scoring and assisting, it's different people, so I think we're playing as a team."
The Hellgate boys improved to 7-0 with an 8-1 win at Butte after racing out to a 5-1 halftime lead. Reggie Duce scored two goals and assisted on another, while Beckett Arthur collected one goal and two assists. Lars Thorne-Thomsen, Beckett Arthur and Cameron McNelis each tallied one goal and one assist.
Sam Silverberg and Felix Hahn added one goal apiece to give the Knights a 3-0 lead before Butte got on the board with a goal in the 34th minute from Isen Padburry, assisted by Colton Case. The Bulldogs avoided being shut out again after losing 10-0 to Hellgate in their first game.
"I still think we have a lot to improve upon," Hellgate coach Jay Anderson said. "I'd still like to see a little bit more of a pressing on defense and little bit more teamwork moving the ball forward. We have very good players but can sometimes be too individualistic. We need to continue working the ball up the field as a team."
The Glacier girls toughed out a 1-0 win over Flathead in crosstown action in Kalispell.
The Hellgate-Butte doubleheader and the Flathead-Glacier doubleheader were the only soccer games Tuesday in western Montana. Other games were canceled or postponed due to smoke.
"The levels of smoke just got too high, so they called the game," Hiller-Claridge said of a decision made by the AD, an EMT and the refs. "I think it was a good decision. The smoke was thick."
"It was a little hazy, but it was better than Missoula for sure," Anderson said. "It just gradually got worse and worse as the evening progressed."
The Knights will celebrate senior night Thursday when they host Flathead.
"We're doing it early because of COVID just in case," Anderson said. "We want to make sure our seniors are recognized in case something happens down the road."
Volleyball
Sentinel suffered its first loss of the season, dropping to 2-1 after losing to two-time defending state champion Helena Capital, 25-14, 25-15, 25-17, at home. Capital's Paige Bartsch, a Boise State volleyball commit, had 10 kills, nine digs and two blocks. Quincy Frohlich paced Sentinel with seven kills, Paige Sawyer had 12 assists and eight digs, and Montana volleyball commit Sierra Dennison had two blocks.
Big Sky dropped to 1-2 following a 25-15, 25-13, 17-25, 25-13 loss at Helena High. Beth Hicks paced the Eagles with 14 kills, Hadlea Fred blocked three shots, Nikki Cathey had 10 digs, Kami Cutting had 23 assists and Jackie Robbins put down two aces. Helena's Elizabeth Heuiser had 19 kills and five blocks, both game highs.
Valley Christian rallied to win the fourth and fifth sets against Philipsburg to pick up a 25-21, 18-25, 16-25, 25-20, 15-10 win at home. Taylor Vance paced Valley Christian with 10 kills out of the team's 28, Fylena Rahn had nine of the team's 20 aces, and Ellie Hover had three blocks and 10 digs. Philipsburg's Reece Pitcher had nine kills and seven aces in a losing effort.
Thompson Falls cruised to a 25-11, 25-12, 25-8 win over Plains. Scarlette Schwindt tallied a game-high 11 kills and one ace for the Blue Hawks, Jody Detlaff added nine kills, Ariana Wood chipped in two aces, and Riley Wilson had 10 assists and five digs, both tops on the team.
Polson rallied in a back-and-forth affair against Hamilton to earn a 19-25, 25-16, 25-12, 22-25, 15-6 win. Maggie Todd led Polson with 19 kills and four aces, Kobbey Smith added 10 kills, six aces and 23 digs, and Turquoise Pierre had three blocks.
Darby picked up a 25-14, 25-14, 25-20 win against Lincoln. Brinya Child paced the Tigers with seven kills, while teammate America Baugus put down seven aces.
Noxon pulled out a 25-22, 25-16, 25-21 win against Troy. Troy's Talise Becquart tallied nine digs, four aces and three kills in the loss.
Columbia Falls beat Whitefish, 25-16, 25-19, 25-21.
Eureka earned a hard-fought road win over Libby, 25-22, 25-21, 25-19. The Lions trailed by seven in the second set before rallying back.
