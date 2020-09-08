Tuesday's high school roundup: Sentinel girls, boys soccer teams post home wins over Glacier

Soccer
The Missoula Sentinel girls stayed undefeated, pushing their record to 2-0-1 with a 3-1 win over Kalispell Glacier Tuesday. Jayden Salisbury opened the scoring for the Spartans on an assist from Irelyn Lochridge in the 27th minute. Kat Colyer gave the hosts a 2-0 lead just before halftime, taking a corner kick from Aiden Ortt. Faith Marshall gave Sentinel a 3-0 lead in the 43rd minutes and Emily Cleveland scored for Glacier on a free kick just before the final whistle. "We finally were putting it all together," Sentinel coach Dan Lochridge said. "Against Hellgate we didn't play well or best (in a tie last week). This was our test to see how we're actually progressing and I was very satisfied. We did have some pressure on us but it felt good to actually get a good win, some really good goals and our defensie played phenomenally."
The Sentinel boys won a 1-0 thriller over visiting Glacier. Senior Alex Levchenko scored in the third minute on an assist by senior Tait Kuchenbrod. "It's a heart attack game because no matter what the coaches tell the players, they're going out there to play and it's a very evenly-matched," said Spartans coach Gary Stein, whose team improved to 2-1. "Their keeper made a beautiful save on a penalty kick. Our keeper, Will Thomas was very focused for a guy who is new to the game. He was stellar in his first varsity start." Glacier had 12 fouls and Sentinel had 15. “Real physical match,” Glacier coach Ryan Billiet said. “They were very well organized. We did a nice job keeping pace after they scored so early."
The Missoula Big Sky girls battled to a 1-1 draw with Kalispell Flathead on Tuesday in Missoula. Mazey Kasberg scored an unassisted goal for the Eagles.
Golf
At the Corvallis Invitational Tuesday on the UM Course, Corvallis took the girls title with a team score of 432 while Hamilton took the boys title with a team 352. Hamilton's girls squad put up a 458 while the Blue Devil boys team tallied a 383. Macee Greenwood was the overall winner on the girls side, tallying a 76. Hamilton's Tanner Hanson carded a 75 for an easy 10-stroke win over second-place Luke Schlimgen. Stevensville golfer Jasi Oyler took second in the girls tournament.
Cross country
The defending State B champion Eureka boys won a four-team Quad meet in Eureka Friday. Whitefish was 2nd in the 91-degree heat. Isaac Reynolds of Eureka won his second race of the year in 17:06.96. Justin Morgan of Thompson Falls was 2nd in 17:08.27. In the girls race, Whitefish took three of the top five spots in a Quad win. Paetra Cooke took first for the Bulldogs, Raiya McCutcheon third and Charlotte Lehmann fifth. Maya Carvey was 2nd place individually for the Lions, who placed 2nd as a team.
Livingston swept the boys and girls team titles in the Butte Invitational Tuesday at Fairmont Hot Springs. Ellianna Wester of Livingston won the girls title in 22 minutes, followed by Abigail Sherwood of Frenchtown in 22:07.3 and Baylor Duke of Frenchtown in 23:00. Andrew Durgan of Livingston won the boys title in 18:28.3.
Volleyball
Missoula Big Sky started its season in impressive fashion with a sweep at Kalispell Flathead, 25-10, 25-19, 25-22. Beth Hicks had seven kills and two aces for the Eagles. Nikki Cathey had 13 digs and Kami Cutting 18 assists. "The girls came out firing on all cylinders with a lot of energy and came back in a couple of the sets," Big Sky coach Mathew Pimentel said. "Overall it was a good start to the season."
Ronan posted a home sweep over St. Ignatius, 25-7, 25-17, 25-13. Madeline McCrea paced the Maidens with three kills, 3.5 blocks and six digs. Maysa Couture dished out 10 assists for the Bulldogs.
In other matches, Valley Christian beat Darby, 25-20, 23-25, 25-18, 25-15; Florence beat Arlee, 25-15, 25-13, 25-18; Bonners Ferry beat Troy, 25-17, 25-23, 25-19; and Hot Springs def. Plains, 25-18, 25-15, 25-15.
