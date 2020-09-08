Tuesday's high school roundup: Sentinel girls, boys soccer teams post home wins over Glacier

Soccer

The Missoula Sentinel girls stayed undefeated, pushing their record to 2-0-1 with a 3-1 win over Kalispell Glacier Tuesday. Jayden Salisbury opened the scoring for the Spartans on an assist from Irelyn Lochridge in the 27th minute. Kat Colyer gave the hosts a 2-0 lead just before halftime, taking a corner kick from Aiden Ortt. Faith Marshall gave Sentinel a 3-0 lead in the 43rd minutes and Emily Cleveland scored for Glacier on a free kick just before the final whistle. "We finally were putting it all together," Sentinel coach Dan Lochridge said. "Against Hellgate we didn't play well or best (in a tie last week). This was our test to see how we're actually progressing and I was very satisfied. We did have some pressure on us but it felt good to actually get a good win, some really good goals and our defensie played phenomenally."