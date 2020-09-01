Tuesday's high school roundup: Sentinel girls soccer, Corvallis volleyball pick up season-opening wins

Golf
Macee Greenwood of Corvallis continued her winning ways Monday, earning medalist honors in the four-team Corvallis Invitational at the UM Golf Course in Missoula. Greenwood fired a 73 to win by 19 strokes. Whitefish won the girls team race with a 400. Whitefish won the four-team boys competition with a score of Whitefish 308 and the Bulldogs were led by Cameron Kahle with a medalist score of 69.
Soccer
Shaye Ewing and Jayden Salisbury each had two goals in a 6-0 win for the Missoula Sentinel girls soccer team over Butte to begin the season. The Spartans led 1-0 at halftime on an Ewing goal before exploding in a strong second half. Aiden Ortt scored the first goal out of halftime before Salisbury sandwiched two scores around another goal by Faith Marshall. “It was a great way to start, we started a little slow in the first half but we started playing hard and playing together," Sentinel head coach Dan Lochridge said. "We're starting to find our right spots with right people to get us prepared for this game.”
The Stevensville boys soccer team took its season-opener 7-2 over Polson. The Yellowjacket girls also downed the Pirates, winning 2-1. Myranda Heiser had the lone goal for the Pirates.
Volleyball
Defending state champion Corvallis took down Deer Lodge 25-9, 25-8, 25-7 to roll to an easy 3-0 win in its season opener. In a balanced team-effort the Blue Devils had few errors which translated into a sparkling win. Jenna Jordan had 10 aces and a block for Corvallis, while Brooklyn Powell had 15 assists and four digs. The Blue Devils had 27 aces as a team to go along with 22 kills. Mary Hansen had all three of the Wardens aces, while Dylan Bartos had five digs for the Wardens. “It was nice to get our first game under our belt. The girls played consistently and we saw a couple things that we’ll focus on in practice the next couple weeks," Blue Devil head coach Laurie Jones said. "Games are good for that; getting data and feedback you can’t always get during a practice.”
Elsewhere in the Class A ranks, Polson downed Frenchtown 3-0 and Columbia Falls swept Browning 3-0. Ronan held on for a five-set victory over Libby in comeback fashion. The Maidens won the first set 25-17 before Libby took the second 25-22. The Loggers also took the third set 25-22, but Ronan won the final two.
Noxon outlasted Plains in four sets, 25-21, 25-21, 22-25, 25-16 on Tuesday night in both team's openers. Riley Richter had 21 assists for the Red Devils while Avery Burgess had eight digs and three aces. Plains was led by Izzy Butcher's two aces and two assists. Lexa Craft had two aces as well, while Piper Bergstrom had two kills for the Trotters.
