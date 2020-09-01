Tuesday's high school roundup: Sentinel girls soccer, Corvallis volleyball pick up season-opening wins

Volleyball

Defending state champion Corvallis took down Deer Lodge 25-9, 25-8, 25-7 to roll to an easy 3-0 win in its season opener. In a balanced team-effort the Blue Devils had few errors which translated into a sparkling win. Jenna Jordan had 10 aces and a block for Corvallis, while Brooklyn Powell had 15 assists and four digs. The Blue Devils had 27 aces as a team to go along with 22 kills. Mary Hansen had all three of the Wardens aces, while Dylan Bartos had five digs for the Wardens. “It was nice to get our first game under our belt. The girls played consistently and we saw a couple things that we’ll focus on in practice the next couple weeks," Blue Devil head coach Laurie Jones said. "Games are good for that; getting data and feedback you can’t always get during a practice.”