Tuesday's high school sports roundup: Hellgate girls secure undisputed city title with win over Sentinel
TUESDAY’S PREP SPORTS ROUNDUP

Tuesday's high school sports roundup: Hellgate girls secure undisputed city title with win over Sentinel

high school gym gymnasium stockimage

Girls basketball

Second-ranked Missoula Hellgate sealed an undisputed city championship Tuesday with 46-36 win at Missoula Sentinel. The Knights took a six-point lead into halftime and stretched their cushion to 10 points in the final frame. Bailee Sayler paced Hellgate with 15 points, followed by Addy Heaphy with 10 and Alex Covill with nine. Olivia Huntsinger led the Spartans with nine points, followed by Brooke Stayner with eight. 

Browning bowled over visiting Polson, 62-20. Megan Rost scored nine points and Jaivin Bad Bear added eight for the Pirates. Tatum Running Crane led Browning with 13 points.

In a play-in game for Western B divisionals, St. Ignatius stormed past Troy, 50-10, in St. Ignatius. Sydney Brander scored 23 points for the Bulldogs and Kason Page added seven.

Boys basketball

In a Western B play-in game, Eureka steamrolled to a 70-25 home win over Troy. The Lions advanced to play Florence in the first round of divisionals in Eureka. Gavin Bates scored 25 points and TJ Carr added 13 for the Lions. Trevor Grant led Troy with eight points.

In a Western B play-in game, Anaconda bounced Arlee, 74-49. Micah Johnson led the Indians with 19 points and Hunter Brown and Ben Harlow each added 10. Eli Saltenberger scored 20 points for the Copperheads. 

 

 

