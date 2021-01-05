Tuesday's western Montana roundup: LaFromboise scores 37 points in leading St. Ignatius past Eureka

Boys basketball
St. Ignatius earned a 71-57 win Tuesday at Eureka. Zoran LaFromboise piled up 37 points, nine coming on three triples. T.J. Carr scored 21 points for the Lions.
Valley Christian posted a 77-58 win over Florence. Riley Reimer paced the Eagles with 25 points, followed by Eyan Becker with 21.
Corvallis steamrolled to a 59-26 win over Anaconda. Cole Trexler scored 16 points and Tanner Jessop and Donovan Potter each added 10 for the Blue Devils.
Philipsburg registered a 64-28 home win over Victor. Brian Ward paced the Prospectors with 21 points. Carson Varner scored 17 points for the Pirates.
Girls basketball
Philipsburg held Victor scoreless in the first quarter en route to a 58-31 win. Asha Comings led the Prospectors with 15 points. Schicholone scored 13 for the Pirates.
Eureka held off St. Ignatius for a 60-56 win. Kyla Bohne scored 22 points and Katie Schmidt added 16 for the Lions. Sydney Brander led the Bulldogs with 21 points.
The Deer Lodge girls will be in quarantine until the 16th at the earliest, however no return date can be officially confirmed at this time. According to a release from Powell County High School, a staff member recently tested positive for COVID-19. That staff member's positive test "has a direct impact" on the girls basketball team. The boys team will continue its schedule as planned. Games against Drummond, Anaconda, Bigfork and Boulder are all impacted by the current quarantine schedule. When the team is cleared to play again will determine whether those games will be rescheduled later in the season.
Wrestling
Missoula Hellgate dropped a 69-6 decision at Butte High. The only Knight to win was Ethan Eppard (205), who pinned Tanner Huff in 4:56.