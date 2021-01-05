Tuesday's western Montana roundup: LaFromboise scores 37 points in leading St. Ignatius past Eureka

The Deer Lodge girls will be in quarantine until the 16th at the earliest, however no return date can be officially confirmed at this time. According to a release from Powell County High School, a staff member recently tested positive for COVID-19. That staff member's positive test "has a direct impact" on the girls basketball team. The boys team will continue its schedule as planned. Games against Drummond, Anaconda, Bigfork and Boulder are all impacted by the current quarantine schedule. When the team is cleared to play again will determine whether those games will be rescheduled later in the season.