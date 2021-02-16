Tuesday's western Montana sports roundup: Drummond, Philipsburg to play in 13C boys semifinals

Boys basketball

Philipsburg took down Lincoln to open the 13C tournament as three Prospectors scored in double figures. Kade Cutler had 18 points, Preston Metesh added on 13 and Andrew Tallon had 12 for Philipsburg. The Prospectors outscored Lincoln 33-7 in the first quarter and led 54-9 at halftime. Andrew Brown had 10 points to lead the Lynx. The Prospectors will play rival Drummond in the semifinals.

Hot Springs took down Noxon 54-36 in the opening round of the 14C tournament. It was a back-and-forth first half, with Hot Springs getting out to a 17-7 lead before the Red Devils went on a run of their own to lead at halftime. Kyle Lawson led the Red Devils with 14 points, while Mario Garcia notched 10. Noxon attempted just five free throws in the contest, while Hot Springs was 8 of 15 from the line. Cade Van Vleet led Noxon with nine points. Hot Springs will take on St. Regis on Thursday in the second round of the tournament.