Tuesday's western Montana sports roundup: Drummond, Philipsburg to play in 13C boys semifinals

Boys basketball
Philipsburg took down Lincoln to open the 13C tournament as three Prospectors scored in double figures. Kade Cutler had 18 points, Preston Metesh added on 13 and Andrew Tallon had 12 for Philipsburg. The Prospectors outscored Lincoln 33-7 in the first quarter and led 54-9 at halftime. Andrew Brown had 10 points to lead the Lynx. The Prospectors will play rival Drummond in the semifinals.
Hot Springs took down Noxon 54-36 in the opening round of the 14C tournament. It was a back-and-forth first half, with Hot Springs getting out to a 17-7 lead before the Red Devils went on a run of their own to lead at halftime. Kyle Lawson led the Red Devils with 14 points, while Mario Garcia notched 10. Noxon attempted just five free throws in the contest, while Hot Springs was 8 of 15 from the line. Cade Van Vleet led Noxon with nine points. Hot Springs will take on St. Regis on Thursday in the second round of the tournament.
Charlo moved on to the semifinals with a 47-38 win over Plains. The Vikings will play Alberton-Superior in the second round on Thursday. Charlo led 19-11 at halftime and used a 12-point third quarter to build the lead.
Drummond pushed to the 13C semifinals with a 52-24 win over Victor. Trey Phillips had 13 points, while Samuel Bryant and Colt Parsons each tacked on 10 for the Trojans. Carson Varner had nine points to lead the Pirates. Drummond will play Philipsburg for a chance to play for the 13C title.
Dillon ran past Corvallis 68-36 in Western A action. The Beavers were led by 14 points from Jace Fitzgerald and improved to 13-0 on the season. Tanner Jessop had 14 points to lead the Blue Devils, who fall to 6-9. Dillon led 36-9 at halftime.
Florence topped St. Ignatius 68-54 on Tuesday night. Beau Neal poured in 25 points for the Falcons, while Levi Posey added on 13 more. JP Briney was also in double figures with 10 points. Zoran LaFrombois continued an impressive season with 33 points for Mission. Ross McPherson added on 10 more points for the Bulldogs.
Darby beat Seeley-Swan in a wild 13C tournament game in double overtime. The Tigers move on to play Valley Christian in the semifinals.
Libby squeaked past Thompson Falls 62-60.
Girls basketball
Missoula Sentinel suffered a 45-36 loss to Helena High. Avery Craft had 14 points to lead the Bengals. Brooke Stayner had 13 points and Challis Westwater had nine for the Spartans in the home loss. The teams were tied 20-20 at halftime, but Helena mounted runs in the third and fourth quarters to get the win.
Philipsburg had no issue with Lincoln to kick off the 13C district tournament, downing the Lynx 55-7. Reece Pitcher scored 15 points for Philipsburg, while Asha Comings added on 13. Jenna Templeton led the Lynx with six points.
Noxon ran past Hot Springs 44-27 in each team's 14C district tournament opener. The Red Devils were led by 13 points from Emily Brown and another 11 from Avery Burgess. Lizzy Fisher had 11 points for the Savage Heat. Noxon took a 25-6 lead into halftime and will face Alberton-Superior in the semifinals.
Dillon took down Corvallis in Western A regular-season action behind 13 points from Lauryn Petersen. Ainsley Shipman added on 11 points for the Beavers. Madeline Gilder scored 10 points to lead the Blue Devils, while Savannah Jessop added on eight more. Dillon improves to 8-5 on the year while Corvallis is 6-9.
Whitefish got past Ronan 43-30 in Western A regular-season play. Gracie Smyley had 17 points and four three-point makes to lead the Bulldogs, while Ashton Ramsey scored nine. Jaylea Lunceford had six points for the Maidens. The Bulldogs are 10-3 on the season, while the Maidens are 8-6.
Hamilton got a 40-37 win over Frenchtown. Layne Kearns led Hamilton with 12 points, while Katelyn Dickemore scored 10. Demi Smith and Lauren Demmons each had 11 points to share the team lead for the Frenchtown.
Victor moved to the 13C semifinals with a 44-38 win over Valley Christian. The Pirates will play Seeley-Swan for a chance to play in the championship. Bella Schicholone had 14 points for the Pirates while Virginia Brown had nine. Maggie Harvey had eight points for the Eagles.
Plains downed St. Regis 44-43 in the 14C district tournament. The Trotters will play Charlo on Thursday.