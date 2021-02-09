Tuesday's western Montana sports roundup: Hellgate boys top Helena, Valley Christian has first loss

Boys basketball

Missoula Hellgate got a grind-it-out 42-30 win over Helena on Tuesday night behind 12 points from Beckett Arthur as the Knights moved to 6-2 on the season. Josh Wade added on 11 points and Brogan Callaghan had six. Helena was led by 10 points from Austin Zeiler and dropped to 0-8 on the year.

Missoula Loyola was able to down Arlee 64-53. Missing star Will Burns, the Rams still were able to drain nine 3-point shots in the contest and were led by 19 points from Keenan Russell. Raef Konzen had 16 points for Loyola while Jace Kruer was also in double figures with 11 points. Arlee got 18 points from Levi Fullerton and 16 from Hunter Brown.

Polson grabbed a 75-38 win over St. Ignatius as Colton Graham scored 24 points for the Pirates. Polson led just 28-27 at halftime, but the Pirates exploded for a 29-point third quarter. Jarrett Wilson had 10 of his 19 points for Polson in the frame. Mission was led by 21 points from Zoran Lafromboise.