Tuesday's western Montana sports roundup: Hellgate boys top Helena, Valley Christian has first loss

Boys basketball
Missoula Hellgate got a grind-it-out 42-30 win over Helena on Tuesday night behind 12 points from Beckett Arthur as the Knights moved to 6-2 on the season. Josh Wade added on 11 points and Brogan Callaghan had six. Helena was led by 10 points from Austin Zeiler and dropped to 0-8 on the year.
Missoula Loyola was able to down Arlee 64-53. Missing star Will Burns, the Rams still were able to drain nine 3-point shots in the contest and were led by 19 points from Keenan Russell. Raef Konzen had 16 points for Loyola while Jace Kruer was also in double figures with 11 points. Arlee got 18 points from Levi Fullerton and 16 from Hunter Brown.
Polson grabbed a 75-38 win over St. Ignatius as Colton Graham scored 24 points for the Pirates. Polson led just 28-27 at halftime, but the Pirates exploded for a 29-point third quarter. Jarrett Wilson had 10 of his 19 points for Polson in the frame. Mission was led by 21 points from Zoran Lafromboise.
Thompson Falls handed Valley Christian its first loss of the year on Tuesday night at home. Dante Micheli exploded for 35 points and Kade Pardee added on 14 more in the victory, which pushed the Bluehawks to 10-2 on the year. Valley Christian falls to 14-1.
Libby took down Eureka 54-42 as Caden Williams scored 23 points for the Loggers. The Lions got out to a 17-9 first-quarter lead, but it quickly eroded in the second frame. TJ Andersen added on 14 points for Libby. Gavin Bates had 14 points to lead Eureka.
Drummond hammered Victor 52-27 to move to 5-5 on the year. Caleb Parke had 18 points and Colt Parsons added on 14 more for the Trojans. Carson Varner led the Pirates with eight points.
Girls basketball
Loyola ran past Arlee 71-9 to move to 11-2 on the year. Loyola got 14 points from Evelyn Demblan-Dechans, 12 points from Giovanna Horner and 11 points from Lani Walker. Lark Thomas led Arlee with four points.
Whitefish ran past Ronan 51-29 behind 28 points from Gracie Smyley. The Bulldogs led 31-16 at halftime and pulled away further in the third quarter. Jadi Walburn added on seven more points for the Bulldogs. Areanna Burke had eight points to lead the Maidens. Whitefish is now 8-3 on the year while Ronan is 7-5.
St. Ignatius built a big first-half lead and closed out Polson, winning 55-38. Sydney Brander scored 16 points for Mission, while Kooper Page added 11 and Gabby Smith had 10. Jazlyn Dalbey and Mossy Kauley each had 11 points to lead Polson. The Bulldogs move to 8-6 on the year.
Columbia Falls stayed undefeated and took down Bigfork in a wild 56-51 win. The Wildkats led 31-24 at halftime, but were up by just a single point going into the fourth quarter. Madeline Robison and Hannah Schweikert each scored 15 points to lead Columbia Falls, who improved to 13-0 on the season. Bigfork got 16 points from Emma Berreth while Alexis Saari and Scout Nadeau each had 12 points for Bigfork. The Valkyries drop to 8-5 this season.
Eureka downed Libby 60-22 behind 13 points from Michael Shea. Kyla Bohne added on 11 for the Lions. Taylor Munro led the Loggers with seven points.