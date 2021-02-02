Tuesday's western Montana sports roundup: Loyola boys use big third quarter to surge past Eureka

Boys basketball

A big third-quarter surge sparked the Loyola Sacred Heart boys Tuesday in a 53-40 win at Eureka. The Rams (5-6) trailed by six at halftime before going on an 18-6 run in the third period, sparked by Will Burns with seven points. Burns finished with a game-high 15 points and teammate Raef Konzen added 14. TJ Carr led the Lions (3-8) with 11 points.

Florence posted a road upset win over Class B third-ranked Deer Lodge, 57-49. The Falcons (5-2) broke open a neck-and-neck battle with a 21-14 surge in the fourth quarter. Eli Pedersen led Florence with 20 points and Beau Neal added 19. Ozzie King scored 15 points to lead the Wardens (4-2).

Ronan scored 13 unanswered points in the second quarter on its way to a 71-32 home win over Arlee. Leonard Burke scored a game-high 15 points for the Chiefs and Girma Detwiler and Sage Coffman each added 10.

Hamilton topped Corvallis, 43-38.

Girls basketball