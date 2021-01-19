Tuesday's western Montana sports roundup: St. Ignatius tops Bigfork behind big fourth quarter

Girls basketball
St. Ignatius scored a big win over Bigfork on Tuesday night, downing the Valkyries 52-44 behind 22 points from Sydney Brander on 8 of 20 shooting. A game of runs, the Bulldogs scored just four points in the first quarter and nine in the third quarter, but put up 19 in the second and 20 in the fourth. Kooper Page added on 11 points as the Bulldogs outscored Bigfork by 11 points in the final frame. Emma Berreth led the Valkyries with 20 points. Mission moves to 4-3 on the season, while Bigfork is now 1-3.
Thompson Falls had little issue with Stillwater Christian, winning 82-35. The Bluehawks led 44-18 at halftime and were led by 14 points from Megan Baxter. Jody Detlaff added on nine points as Thompson Falls moves to 5-1 and Stillwater drops to 1-2.
Anaconda had little issue with Philipsburg, taking down the Prospectors 58-34. Ameila Hill and Asha Comings each had 14 points to lead Philipsburg. Makena Patrick had 15 points for the Copperheads, who led 32-16 at halftime.
St. Regis improved to 3-2 on the season with a 46-21 win over Mullan, Idaho. Baylee Pruitt had 18 points for the Tigers, while Macy Hill added on 17.
Frenchtown used a big second half to run past Stevensville, 49-31. The Broncs outscored the Yellowjackets 29-14 over the final two frames. Kennedy Prast had nine points to lead Stevensville. Frenchtown moves to 2-2 on the year, while Stevensville falls to 0-3.
Missoula Loyola beat Deer Lodge 70-37. The Breakers move to 5-1 on the year.
Columbia Falls beat Ronan 58-38 to remain undefeated. The Wildkats are 6-0 on the year, while Ronan is 4-2.
Boys basketball
St. Regis got a big win over Mullan, Idaho, winning 61-22. The Tigers got 28 points from Caleb Ball in an impressive performance. Adam Ball and Andrew Sanford added eight points each in the win. St. Regis led 37-13 at halftime.
Thompson Falls eked past Stillwater Christian 50-48 for a win and stayed undefeated at 5-0. Kade Pardee and Cody Burk each had 15 points for the Bluehawks, who outscored Stillwater 13-7 in the fourth quarter.
Frenchtown downed Stevensville 83-44 to move to 5-1 on the season. The Broncs are 2-0 in the Western A, while the Yellowjackets fall to 0-4 on the season.
Wrestling
Libby/Troy downed Eureka in a tight dual, 42-33. The Lions used early pins from Elijah Edwards and Cody Crace to build a big lead, as well as two Libby forfeits at 160 and 170 pounds. Tight decision wins from Xavier Reatz (113) and Cael Schwindt (120) also helped Libby to the win.
Frenchtown had no issue with Florence, as the Broncs downed the Falcons 69-3. Frenchtown had 10 pins on the night, including a 20 second fall from Landan Stewart over Dillon Post and a 29 second fall from defending champion Eli Warner.
At the same meet, Florence did get a 53-24 win over Hamilton. The Falcons did benefit from three forfeits, but did have six bonus-point wins. Jacob Prescott got a tech fall over Hannah Hicks, while Adyn Meinzen had a quick 22 second pin over Malachi Jackson at 138 pounds. Derrick Saltzman and Cadogan Wheat both got falls at 205 and 285 pounds, respectively, for the Broncs.