Tuesday's western Montana sports roundup: St. Ignatius tops Bigfork behind big fourth quarter

Girls basketball

St. Ignatius scored a big win over Bigfork on Tuesday night, downing the Valkyries 52-44 behind 22 points from Sydney Brander on 8 of 20 shooting. A game of runs, the Bulldogs scored just four points in the first quarter and nine in the third quarter, but put up 19 in the second and 20 in the fourth. Kooper Page added on 11 points as the Bulldogs outscored Bigfork by 11 points in the final frame. Emma Berreth led the Valkyries with 20 points. Mission moves to 4-3 on the season, while Bigfork is now 1-3.