Tuesday's western Montana sports roundup: Thompson Falls boys win shootout over Bigfork

Boys basketball

Thompson Falls grabbed a big win over Bigfork on Tuesday night, downing the Vikings 81-75 behind 20 points from both Kade Pardee and Dante Micheli. The Blue Hawks got off to a quick start and led 41-32. Bigfork never went away, however, and Thompson Falls was able to hold off the Vikings in a wild fourth quarter that saw 48 points combined between the two squads. Cody Burk (14 points), Tristan Subatch (12) and Nathan Schraeder (10) were all in double figures for Thompson Falls.

Alberton-Superior grabbed a close win from Philipsburg, winning 53-48 at home. Aaron Waddle had 20 points for Clark Fork, while Carson Callison added 16 and Bryan Mask 10. Brian Ward led the way for the Prospectors with 20 points.

St. Ignatius scored 45 points in the first half and padded the lead in the second, downing Arlee 80-52. Ross McPherson had 17 points for the Bulldogs, while John Komotios, Isaiah Nasewtewa, and Zoran LaFrombois all scored 13.