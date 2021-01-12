Tuesday's western Montana sports roundup: Thompson Falls boys win shootout over Bigfork

Boys basketball
Thompson Falls grabbed a big win over Bigfork on Tuesday night, downing the Vikings 81-75 behind 20 points from both Kade Pardee and Dante Micheli. The Blue Hawks got off to a quick start and led 41-32. Bigfork never went away, however, and Thompson Falls was able to hold off the Vikings in a wild fourth quarter that saw 48 points combined between the two squads. Cody Burk (14 points), Tristan Subatch (12) and Nathan Schraeder (10) were all in double figures for Thompson Falls.
Alberton-Superior grabbed a close win from Philipsburg, winning 53-48 at home. Aaron Waddle had 20 points for Clark Fork, while Carson Callison added 16 and Bryan Mask 10. Brian Ward led the way for the Prospectors with 20 points.
St. Ignatius scored 45 points in the first half and padded the lead in the second, downing Arlee 80-52. Ross McPherson had 17 points for the Bulldogs, while John Komotios, Isaiah Nasewtewa, and Zoran LaFrombois all scored 13.
Bodie Smith had 15 points and Whitefish surged past Corvallis for a tight 52-49 win. Corvallis led by three entering the fourth quarter, but the Bulldogs were able to outscore the Blue Devils 16-10 the rest of the way. Cole Trexler had 17 points and Tanner Jessop had 16 for Corvallis. The Bulldogs hit just 9 of 22 free throws in the win and made 20 total field goals.
Florence improved to 3-1 overall and 3-0 in Western 6-B action with a 62-51 home win over Anaconda. The Falcons outscored the Copperheads 16-11 in the fourth quarter to gain some breathing room after Anaconda outscored Florence 20-12 in the third quarter to trim the Falcons' 34-20 halftime lead to 46-40 entering the fourth. Levi Posey paced the Falcons with 17 points, Eli Pedersen added 16 and Blake Shoupe added 10 points. Anaconda got 16 from Braedon Sawyer, 13 from Eli Saltenberger and 11 from Landon Hurley.
Girls basketball
Florence fell to Anaconda at home 64-37 on Tuesday as the Copperheads remained undefeated. Getting off to a hot start, Anaconda shot 57% in the first half and led 33-16 at the break. Kasidy Yeoman had 14 points for the Falcons, while Trista Williams had six and Klaire Kovatch had five. Megan Reich led a balanced Copperhead scoring effort with 14 points.
Philipsburg got 19 points from Amelia Hill as the Prospectors took down Alberton-Superior 69-35. Reece Pitcher chipped in 13 points and Asha Comings had 12 for Philipsburg. Lanie Crabb led the Mountain Cats with 10 points while Darby Haskins added in 12.
Whitefish grabbed a big win over Corvallis, taking down the Blue Devils 56-43. Gracie Smyley scored 22 points for the Bulldogs, while Mikenna Ells was also in double figures with 12 points. Madi Glider had 17 and Savannah Jessop had 13 for Corvallis.
A tough Helena Capital squad shut down Missoula Big Sky as the Bruins won 47-14 on Tuesday night. The Bruins led 24-6 at halftime and the Eagles struggled to get things going offensively. Dani Bartsch had 14 points to lead Helena Capital. Corbyn Sandau had six points for Big Sky.
Helena handed Sentinel its first loss, 49-42, in the Capital City. Challis Westwater scored 14 points and Brooke Stayner added 10 for the Spartans.
St. Ignatius got a big win over Arlee, topping the Scarlets 58-12. Madyson Currue had 13 and Cedar Hunt had 11 points for the Bulldogs in a balanced scoring effort.
Wrestling
Corvallis downed Polson 54-24 in a dual on the strength of five pins. Polson forfeited four weights, while Corvallis forfeited two. Ashton Buhler got a fall over Cole Cross at 113 and James Wissenbach pinned Caleb Pierre in 4:00 at 152 to help lead the way. Ryley Knutson and Gavin Knutson had Polson's only non-forfeit wins, each tallying a pin for the Pirates.
Frenchtown posted two big wins on Tuesday, downing Anaconda 69-6 and Thompson Falls 66-9 as it continued a strong start to the season. Jett Cambell-Herald recorded falls in both duals at 113 pounds, pinning the Copperheads' Christian Miller in 5:06 and the Blue Hawks' Diago Long in 1:31. John Warner had two quick pins for the Broncs and Smokey Stoker also grabbed two falls for Frenchtown. Trae Thilmony pinned Porter Tollefson and Elijah Ratliff recorded a decision over Zane Martin for Thompson Falls's lone wins. Canyon Shope also had two falls for the Broncs.