Tuesday's western Montana sports roundup: Top-ranked Hellgate girls roll at Missoula Big Sky

Top-ranked Missoula Hellgate boosted its record to 6-0 Tuesday with a 55-38 win at Missoula Big Sky. The Knights raced to a 20-9 lead in the first period and never looked back. Alex Covill scored 18 points and Baylee Sayler added 12 for Hellgate. Corbyn Sandau scored 13 points and Avari Batt added 10 for the Eagles. The Knights will play Sentinel on Thursday.

Charlo stayed perfect at 6-0 with a 40-17 win over Noxon on Tuesday night. Connor Fryberger added on 11 points, Carlee Fryberger added on nine and Mila Hawk added eight. The Red Devils dropped to 2-1 and were led by eight points from Avery Burgess .

