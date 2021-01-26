Tuesday's western Montana sports roundup: Top-ranked Hellgate girls roll at Missoula Big Sky

Girls basketball
Charlo stayed perfect at 6-0 with a 40-17 win over Noxon on Tuesday night. Connor Fryberger added on 11 points, Carlee Fryberger added on nine and Mila Hawk added eight. The Red Devils dropped to 2-1 and were led by eight points from Avery Burgess.
The Missoula Hellgate girls improved to 6-0 on the year with a big 55-38 win over rebuilding Missoula Big Sky. The Eagles matched the Knights in each of the last two quarters, but Hellgate outscored Big Sky 33-13 in the first half. The Knights improve to 6-0 on the year while Big Sky's still looking for its first win of the year. Alex Covill led all scorers with 16 points, while Bailee Sayler added on 12 to lead Hellgate. Corbyn Sandau had 11 points for to lead the Eagles, while Avari Batt was also in double figures with 10.
Hamilton moved to 6-1 on the season with a 41-33 win over Dillon. The Broncs used a 9-2 first quarter to build a lead and held on despite a strong push in the second half from the Beavers. Layne Kearns scored 22 points in the win for Hamilton, while Jordyn Walker led Dillon with eight.
Corvallis downed Stevensville 36-21 in Western A action to pick up its first win. The Blue Devils outscored the Yellowjackets 26-9 in the first half and held off a good second half from Stevensville. Shilo Lampi led the way for Stevensville with seven points.
Columbia Falls downed Frenchtown 43-34 to remain undefeated at 9-0, while the Broncs fall to 3-4. Hannah Schweikert poured in 22 points for the Wildkats. Lauren Demmons scored eight points in a balanced scoring effort for the Broncs. Frenchtown led 19-15 at halftime and Columbia Falls pulled away with a big fourth quarter.
The Bigfork girls downed Polson 51-32. Emma Berreth scored 24 points to lead the way for the Valkyries.
Boys basketball
Charlo took down Noxon on the road 52-42. Keaton Piedalue scored 20 points for the Vikings while Roper Edwards added 13. Cade Van Vleet had 10 for Noxon. Charlo is 3-3 on the year while Noxon is still searching for its first win.
Bigfork took St. Ignatius 52-39 behind 10 points each from Walker Fisher and Bryce Guillard. Cromac Benn added on eight points as the Vikings moved to 3-2 on the season. Ross McPherson and Kellen McClure each scored eight points for the Bulldogs, who drop to 6-3.
Whitefish downed Eureka 67-49 behind 17 points from Talon Holmquist and another 16 from Bodie Smith. Danny Dunn had 13 points for Eureka, while Joey Kindel added on 10.
Dillon downed Polson 54-46 to give the Pirates their first loss of the season. The Beavers remain undefeated at 7-0.