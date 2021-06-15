Columbia Falls' Hannah Schweikert aces way to honor from Missoulian/Republic Services

MISSOULA — Hannah Schweikert is just one of those athletes that excels at any sport she touches.
The Columbia Falls product ended her high school career as a three-sport star with key moments in volleyball, basketball and tennis.
She was one of the top scorers in Class A hoops, hovering around 14 points per game last season. In tennis she took second at the Class A state meet, losing to Whitefish's Gracie Smyley in the finals, 6-4, 6-3.
Then there is volleyball.
"I've been playing these sports forever and honestly last year I wasn't really sure which one I was going to pick," Schweikert said. "I really love all three of them and then this year after my volleyball season I felt like I wasn't done. I had definitely a few more years in me."
Schweikert was one of the best to come out of Columbia Falls and she set a new record to help cement that.
Schweikert became Columbia Falls' all-time leader in aces with 162 over her four seasons and she has earned plenty of hardware with 2020 all-state and 2018 2nd-team all-NWA honors to her name. She recorded 86 this past season, a personal single-season best for the senior.
Her Columbia Falls team fell short of its title aspirations last fall when it was shocked in the Class A quarterfinals against Hardin in a five-setter that ended 3-2 in favor of Hardin. The Wildkats had to go through the loser-out side of the bracket and got all the way to the title match for the first time in four seasons against Billings Central after beating Hardin in the third-place match, and ultimately the Wildkats fell in the title round.
"I loved every single minute of that season," she said. "I loved my teammates. I loved my game and especially that last game. I kinda knew we weren't going to pull through that last game but I just enjoyed it anyways. Even if it is win or lose I still love playing that game and I knew I would always love playing that game."
Her stats and performance in the fall have her heading to the next level.
Schweikert committed to play volleyball at Carroll College in January, choosing one of her three stellar sports over the rest. She will major in civil engineering.
"I feel really good actually," she said of her confidence heading into college ball. "I've been training hard and everything. I went down there and met with the coach and the team and I just feel like she really knows what she is doing and can push me really well. I have a long ways to go and I know my potential is not tapped out yet."
Schweikert ended her high school volleyball career with 213 kills, 598 digs and nearly 2,000 assists as a do-it-all threat from her setter spot.