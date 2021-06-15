Columbia Falls' Hannah Schweikert aces way to honor from Missoulian/Republic Services

MISSOULA — Hannah Schweikert is just one of those athletes that excels at any sport she touches.

The Columbia Falls product ended her high school career as a three-sport star with key moments in volleyball, basketball and tennis.

She was one of the top scorers in Class A hoops, hovering around 14 points per game last season. In tennis she took second at the Class A state meet, losing to Whitefish's Gracie Smyley in the finals, 6-4, 6-3.

Then there is volleyball.

"I've been playing these sports forever and honestly last year I wasn't really sure which one I was going to pick," Schweikert said. "I really love all three of them and then this year after my volleyball season I felt like I wasn't done. I had definitely a few more years in me."

Schweikert was one of the best to come out of Columbia Falls and she set a new record to help cement that.

Schweikert became Columbia Falls' all-time leader in aces with 162 over her four seasons and she has earned plenty of hardware with 2020 all-state and 2018 2nd-team all-NWA honors to her name. She recorded 86 this past season, a personal single-season best for the senior.