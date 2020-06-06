Corvallis volleyball standout Madeline Gilder earns Missoulian/Republic Services honor

“As far as what volleyball is and what is encompasses, she can really do everything,” Jones said. “We had our eye on her in middle school. She had that advancement in volleyball IQ and had those natural instincts in her. I knew she was inclined to be successful. When she came back as a sophomore, she got stronger, she got more consistent hitting and embraced everything.”

Success has come quick for Gilder, who didn’t start volleyball until she was 12 years old. She has some natural abilities coming from an athletic family, which includes five members who’ve played football, basketball or volleyball in college. She even earned all-state honors this past winter in basketball, another sport she didn’t start until she was 12.

Gilder’s growth on the volleyball court has taken off as she’s continued to put in work. She plays for Corvallis and for the Montana Volleyball Academy during the club season.

“It all came kind of natural to me just playing,” Gilder said. “It was fun for me and fun being around the team, having my friends there. Some of the girls I played with when I was 12, I still play with now. And I just think about how much fun I’ve had.”