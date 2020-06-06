Corvallis volleyball standout Madeline Gilder earns Missoulian/Republic Services honor

MISSOULA — Corvallis volleyball standout Madeline Gilder had to prove she belonged in her first full varsity season, and she did in a big way.
The sophomore outside hitter earned a starting spot on a team featuring six seniors, picked up all-state honors and played a key role in the Blue Devils winning the State A championship, their first title since 2013 and their second overall.
Gilder’s play helped her net the Missoulian’s selection as volleyball athlete of the year.
“I knew I had to compete every day at practice and I had to show up and try my best and always compete,” Gilder said. “Having Hannah Hutchison as the other outside hitter, she set the bar high for me. It was healthy competition. We’d push each other. Going in, I knew I really had to bring my best for the team. So it was kind of getting mentally ready for that, like ‘I can do this.’”
Gilder brought a well-rounded, high-level play to Corvallis as a 5-foot-11 outside hitter who previously played middle blocker and setter over the years. She led the team in kills, ranked second in aces and digs, and was third in hitting percentage while playing in every set.
First-year head coach Laurie Jones knew Gilder had potential for greatness while coaching her during part of her 12-year stint as the program’s junior varsity coach before being promoted. Then she actually saw Gilder’s versatility and clutch play at the varsity level come to fruition.
“As far as what volleyball is and what is encompasses, she can really do everything,” Jones said. “We had our eye on her in middle school. She had that advancement in volleyball IQ and had those natural instincts in her. I knew she was inclined to be successful. When she came back as a sophomore, she got stronger, she got more consistent hitting and embraced everything.”
Success has come quick for Gilder, who didn’t start volleyball until she was 12 years old. She has some natural abilities coming from an athletic family, which includes five members who’ve played football, basketball or volleyball in college. She even earned all-state honors this past winter in basketball, another sport she didn’t start until she was 12.
Gilder’s growth on the volleyball court has taken off as she’s continued to put in work. She plays for Corvallis and for the Montana Volleyball Academy during the club season.
“It all came kind of natural to me just playing,” Gilder said. “It was fun for me and fun being around the team, having my friends there. Some of the girls I played with when I was 12, I still play with now. And I just think about how much fun I’ve had.”
Gilder is looking forward to playing in college, already working on gathering stats and putting together a highlight video. Jones sees a bright future ahead for her, and that’s still with two more years of high school for Gilder to continue to mature into even more of complete player.
“With how she can play and the example she sets, she would be a huge threat at the college level if we could get her to be that positive, vocal leader and take that captain kind of mentality on top of improving,” Jones said. “She already puts her head down and just does her work. You don’t hear her promoting herself. What you see is what you get.”
