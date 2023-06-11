Missoula Hellgate senior Camille Sherrill worked her way to all-state honors, a state tournament appearance and a college opportunity. She’s now the Missoulian/Republic Services volleyball player of the year.

Sherrill was named the Western AA player of the year this past fall. She also was named first-team all-state as an outside hitter as a senior and had earned second-team all-state honors as a junior.

Additionally, Sherrill was the only player from a Western AA team to earn first-team all-state honors. The other nine players on the honors team came from Billings, Bozeman and Great Falls schools.

Sherrill helped the Knights garner the conference’s No. 2 seed for the State AA tournament in Bozeman under first-year head coach Erin Keffeler, a Hellgate alum. It was the Knights’ first trip to state since 2018.

"Camille's talents are incredible and she was so crucial to our success this past fall," Keffeler said. "She really led our group to get to state.

"I've know her a long time and one of the things I love about her the most is how humble she can be. Win or lose, playing for Hellgate she found joy. In general she's a fun-loving, hard-working incredible athlete."

The Knights qualified for state despite an 8-19 record because of their strong play at divisionals, which they had entered as the No. 6 seed. They swept Kalispell Glacier 3-0 in the quarterfinals, battled for a 3-2 win over crosstown rival Sentinel in the semifinals and took a 3-0 loss to Helena High in the divisional title game.

Sherrill led the Knights in kills (188) and digs (264) heading into the state championships. After a 3-0 loss to Bozeman Gallatin in the first round at state, she had a double-double of 17 kills, 14 digs and five aces against crosstown rival Big Sky in a loser-out game. She then had eight kills and 14 digs in a 3-0 loss to Great Falls CMR as the Knights finished the season 8-21.

Hellgate was the only area team to win a game at the State AA tournament this year. Across the four classifications, area teams combined to win four games at state, with no team winning more than one game.

Sherrill will continue her volleyball playing days at Colorado College, an NCAA Division III program. Before that, she was chosen to play in the second-annual Midland Roundtable Montana All-Star Volleyball Classic in June.

“There are 10 seniors that have never been in the state tournament,” Keffeler said in November after the first-round loss at the state tournament. “I’m just beyond proud that we’re here.”

—Bill Speltz contributed