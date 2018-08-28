MISSOULA — A three-peat will be no easy feat for the Missoula Sentinel volleyball team.
The two-time defending state champion Spartans graduated 11 seniors, four of whom are playing either volleyball or basketball with the Montana Grizzlies. They bring back one starter and four letterwinners as they try to reload for another title run.
“Excited for (the) new group,” sixth-year head coach Erin Keffeler said. “Eager for the challenge and witnessing their growth from start to finish.”
Senior outside hitter Shelby Schweyen, a Lady Griz basketball commit, is the lone returning starter. Senior defensive specialist Katie Casagrande and junior outside hitter Sheridan Schweyen also have varsity experience.
Junior Emily Brinkman and sophomore Challis Westwater will make a tall front wall at 6-foot-2 and 6-foot-1, respectively. Freshman Paige Sawyer steps in at setter, while junior Olivia Cady takes over as the libero.
Across town, the Hellgate Knights have nine seniors on their roster as they attempt to improve upon last year’s 6-16 record.
Their five returning players with varsity experience include right-side players Erin Szalda-Petree and Haleigh Irwin — who moved from middle blocker — setter Liza Littig, middle blocker Kylie Lunday and outside hitter Maiti Anderson. Sophomore Gillian Sherrill is the only underclassman on the roster and saw minimal time on varsity last year.
At Big Sky, Mathew Pimentel takes over after spending the past three seasons as the Frenchtown head coach.
Class A
In the Northwest A, Ronan returns two starters in setter Tiana Ulutoa, the lone senior on the team, and sophomore middle blocker Madeline McCrea.
Polson has a new coach in Lizzy Cox, who served as an assistant to former coach Patricia Luetzen. Paige Noyes is among the returning starters.
Down in the Southwest A, Corvallis will try to improve upon last year’s third place finish at state despite graduating all-state setter and Southwest A conference MVP Kate Hurlbert. The Blue Devils return all-stater Maureen Jessop and two second-team all-conference players in Hannah Hutchison and Charlotte Powell.
Stevensville returns three all-conference players in Angel Richards, Cassi Kopsa and Quinn Larson, but they’ll be without senior Mikayla Newman, who got injured in the offseason.
Hamilton will try to rebuild with a roster that doesn’t return any award winners.
Frenchtown has a new head coach in Morgan Job. The Broncs return two starters in senior middle hitter Jessie Willis and junior setter Maggie Kaiser.
Class B
In the Western 6B, Florence will try to build upon last season’s second-place finish at state, the first time the Falcons made it to the championship game. They bring back junior all-state outside hitter Sarah Hopcroft, senior first-team all-conference outside hitter Shannon Byrne and senior second-team all-conference middle blocker Rylee Mangun.
Loyola and St. Ignatius are each under the direction of a new head coach.
In the Western 7B, Bigfork returns two starters from last year’s team that took fourth at divisionals, but it has to replace outside hitter Abby Ellison.
Thompson Falls will try to improve upon last year’s 4-13 record as it returns four starters. Those are senior second-team all-conference defensive specialist Maya Stiles, junior middle hitter Belle Cooper, junior outside hitter Brooke Bowlin and sophomore middle hitter Jody Detlaff.
Class C
Out of the Western 12C, Philipsburg brings back four starters, including senior all-conference libero Sierra Metesh and junior setter Emma Grange. The team will have big holes to fill in the middle after the graduation of Jaden Comings and Brooke Rouse.
In the Western 13C, Clark Fork returns four players, led by all-state senior setter Madison Mask. They also return senior setter and right side Kathryn Parkin, senior outside hitter Margaret Parkin and junior outside hitter Emmah Baughman.
Seeley-Swan gets back all-around players Klaire Kovatch and Autumn Morse.
Five players come back for Darby, which will be led again by first-team all-conference senior middle/outside hitter Casey Ehmann. Other seniors are setter TeaAnna Rouse and right side Makenzie Clarke, and highlighting the juniors is setter Kimber Schlapman.
Valley Christian returns three senior starters in libero Kaytlin Kelly, outside hitter Emma Hiltz and setter Kallie Hover. The team also has three sophomores with varsity experience: Trinity Henry and middle blockers Taylor Vance and Kiela Rumph.
In the Western 14C, Charlo returns four starters from last year’s 11-3 team: senior outside hitter Kaitlin Cox will be a four-year starter, senior middle hitter Allison Delaney, senior setter Teaira Truman and junior outside hitter Bella Hawk.
Arlee will feature five seniors with outside hitters Noelle West and Louetta Camel, middle hitter Nellie Desjarlais, setter Sydni Rogers and right side/setter Tomi Brazill.
St. Regis loses four-starters Anna Sanford and Justice Tate but welcomes back four starters, highlighted by all-conference honorable mention Emma Hill, a senior setter and outside hitter. Also back are junior outside hitter Kylee Thompson, sophomore outside hitter and middle hitter Chloe Ceilke, and freshman setter Baylee Pruitt, who was the team’s libero as an eighth grader last year.
Noxon brings back five starters, all upperclassmen, from last year’s 6-9 team. The seniors are first-team all-conference outside hitter Kristina Brown, middle hitter Delaney Weltz, outside hitter Madi Koonce and right side Kali Murray, and the junior is libero Jenna Freeman.
Hot Springs returns Sage Jackson and Sydney Jackson, among others.
Plains will be led by Kylee Altmiller, Rachel Huenink, Natalee Deschamps and Haley Josephson.
Two Eagle River will not field a volleyball team this season.