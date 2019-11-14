BOZEMAN — The Missoula Sentinel volleyball team is looking to stay alive at the State AA tournament after a slow start Thursday afternoon.
Billings West used strong blocking to sweep the Spartans in a tourney opener inside the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, 25-13, 25-17, 25-19. Sentinel will play Bozeman in loser-out action Friday at 10 a.m.
West finished the match with 12 total blocks, with 6.5 of those blocks coming from Shauna Stene, who also added 12 kills. Molly Nault also managed 19 digs as the Bears tallied 38 kills compared to 20 for Sentinel.
Sheridan Schweyen led the way for the Spartans with six kills and three aces.
"A huge thing for us was our blocking," Billings West head coach Monica Grimsrud said. "We have kind of struggled with our blocking all season and that was a big focus for us this week and they brought it today."
The Spartans are looking forward to a rematch with Bozeman after losing to the Hawks in five sets earlier this season.
"We had a conversation with the girls after (Thursday's) match," Sentinel coach Erin Keffeler told the Missoulian. "We need to have more relentless pursuit on the court, just not let a ball hit the floor without great effort.
"We had a little but of slow feet during our match today. We have to be ready for every ball. Bring the heat and hard work."
Helena Capital reaches semifinal
The defending state champion Bruins haven't been pushed very often this season. Yet in the quarterfinals of the state tournament, Billings West put them on notice Thursday night.
The Golden Bears, who won earlier Thursday in Bozeman at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, took the first set off Helena Capital, winning 26-24.
But then, the Bruins woke up. Paige Bartsch and Sarah Ashley ignited the unbeaten Bruins who swept the last three sets 25-16, 25-18 and 25-11 to move into the undefeated semifinal Friday night at 6 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
"West played really well and it's great to see a team rise up like that," Capital head coach Rebecca Cleveland said. "Since we played them earlier in the year, they have made a huge amount of progress. But the next three sets we played the way we should."
Ashley, a senior, was a huge part of that for the Bruins. The future Lady Griz volleyball player was dominant over the final three sets, finishing with a match-high 17 kills to go along with 16 digs and three blocks.
Bartsch was also stellar. She drilled home a kill early in the second that set the tone for the Bruins comeback. The junior also contributed with 14 kills, five aces and 12 digs.
Kaitlin Grossman led the way for the Bears with nine kills. Shauna Stene also notched 2.5 blocks.
Helena Capital will play in the undefeated semifinal Friday night at 6 p.m. Billings West will compete in loser-out action Friday at 4 p.m.
Billings Senior rallies past Helena
No team knows better than Billings Senior that a volleyball match isn't over until it's over.
The Broncs nearly missed the state tournament after winning a five-set match to qualify and were down 2-0 to Helena Thursday in the opening round at state. the Broncs knew there was a long way to go.
"With what we have known from our playoff match, nothing is ever final until the end of set five," Senior head coach Karen Switzer said. "So it was just an encouragement that this was not over and that we could come back and win."
After losing the first two sets to the Bengals 25-21 and 25-20, the Broncs stormed back to take the third and fourth sets 25-21 and 25-17, before completing the comeback with a 15-11 win in the fifth.
Bailey King was a driving force in the win for Senior with 13 kills and six blocks. Olivia LaBeau also had a big night with seven blocks and six kills.
Sarah Fischer and Liz Heuiser led Helena High with 11 kills each. Emily Feller also had 36 assists.