State volleyball: Columbia Falls earns runner-up honors, falling to Billings Central in Class A finals

Rebounding from a Thursday loss to reach the State A volleyball finals was an accomplishment in itself for Columbia Falls.

But there was little in the form of a reward once the Wildkats reached the championship. Billings Central left little doubt which team is the best in the class, sweeping past Columbia Falls Saturday afternoon in Sidney, 25-23, 25-21, 25-15.

"They've got a great team — big at the net and they had a lot of blocks on us and at the end of the day I didn't think we had enough in the gas tank," Columbia Falls coach Jolandie Brooks said. "I think it was their speed that was a big challenge for us. They played a faster offense than anyone we have played.

"Plus they camped out in front of our hitters and were able to get blocks. Then our serve receive started to break down."

It marked the third title in four years for the Rams and fifth straight appearance in the finals. For the Wildkats, it was their first trip to the championship in four years. They earned it by beating Hardin Saturday morning in the loser-takes-third match.