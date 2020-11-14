State volleyball: Columbia Falls earns runner-up honors, falling to Billings Central in Class A finals

Rebounding from a Thursday loss to reach the State A volleyball finals was an accomplishment in itself for Columbia Falls.
But there was little in the form of a reward once the Wildkats reached the championship. Billings Central left little doubt which team is the best in the class, sweeping past Columbia Falls Saturday afternoon in Sidney, 25-23, 25-21, 25-15.
"They've got a great team — big at the net and they had a lot of blocks on us and at the end of the day I didn't think we had enough in the gas tank," Columbia Falls coach Jolandie Brooks said. "I think it was their speed that was a big challenge for us. They played a faster offense than anyone we have played.
"Plus they camped out in front of our hitters and were able to get blocks. Then our serve receive started to break down."
It marked the third title in four years for the Rams and fifth straight appearance in the finals. For the Wildkats, it was their first trip to the championship in four years. They earned it by beating Hardin Saturday morning in the loser-takes-third match.
"The girls were so excited to get back together after quarantining and I'm so proud of how hard they worked all season," said Rams first-year coach Anita Foster, alluding to the fact Billings Central went to remote learning. "Today they were excited to play Columbia Falls and bring the title home.
"Our offense ran very well and it started with our effective serve receive passing. It allowed our setter (Maria Stewart) to run a fast offense. I was talking to her a lot during the match about make it quicker and our hitters were great. Then defensively, our block, we had a lot of hands on balls. They have a great hitter in (Mady Hoerner) but we brought it on both sides, offensively and defensively."
Cindy Gray floored 14 kills and Zi'Onna Leikam Morton added six for the state champions in the win over the Wildkats. Grace Zeier piled up 20 digs and Leikam Morton added 13 for the Rams. Mya Hansen had four blocks and Gray added three.
"We've had amazing leadership from our five seniors," said Foster, who grew up in Hardin and played volleyball for Montana State in the 1990s. "They were awesome examples. They really set the tone for our team.
"And I'll remember the camaraderie of the team — super close on and off the court. I honestly felt COVID-19 helped them become closer friends. They just rose above."
Hoerner collected 13 kills and Hannah Schweikert added seven to go along with her 23 assists and 13 digs for Columbia Falls in the loss. Dillen Hoerner pitched in with 12 digs and five kills.
Columbia Falls def. Hardin, 3-1
Mady Hoerner had a double-double with 16 kills and 16 digs, and Dillen Hoerner nearly matched her with 10 kills and 25 digs as Columbia Falls avenged a Thursday loss by toppling Hardin 25-22, 25-17, 23-25, 25-20 on Saturday morning in the third-place game.
Lauren Falkner added 11 kills and two aces for the Wildkats, who had lost only two sets all season before falling to Hardin in five on Thursday. Schweikert provided 41 assists and Jazzy Marino contributed 12 digs for Columbia Falls.
"The biggest thing for us is all the pride that came out of these girls," Brooks said. "They fought so hard and did everything we asked.
"There was a lot of adjustments we needed to make and mentally they chose to come together as a team and tried their darndest. Our goal was to go out swinging, giving it our all and see what happens."
The Wildkats had five senior starters in Saturday's lineup.
"There was a lot of hype surrounding this team and when you want something so bad, second place sometimes feels like you lost," said Brooks, whose team had not lost a set prior to state. "Then you have to bring them together and talk about all the things people can't take away from them."
Class B
Joliet, last year’s state runner-up, dethroned three-time state champion Huntley Project with a 25-18, 25-21, 25-17 sweep of the Red Devils Saturday in Shelby. Earlier this season, Joliet ended Project’s state-record 101-match winning streak, and now the J-Hawks have taken the title, as well.
Makenna Bushman put down the final point of the 2020 Class B volleyball season on a block and put her hands to her face.
As her Joliet teammates rushed to embrace the senior, there was very little of the usual jumping up and down in the celebration. No, this was just one, big, swarm of arms around shoulders.
“Oh, man, it was just so bittersweet,” Bushman told 406mtsports.com by phone as the J-Hawks prepared to depart Shelby with the school’s first volleyball championship trophy in tow. “I remember thinking before I got that block that was my last high school volleyball moment. And so it was so bittersweet, and it was so emotional all at once.
“I almost didn’t even have the energy to jump up and down. I just had to kind of recollect all my emotions.”
Class C
The third time was the charm for the Bridger Scouts, but winning their 11th title didn't come easy Saturday in Malta.
After finishing runner-up the past two seasons, the Scouts downed defending state champion Manhattan Christian 25-14, 25-21, 20-25, 25-18 in the second championship match to claim their first crown since 2004.
It was Bridger's second win in the tournament over Manhattan Christian — the Eagles' only two defeats of the season.
—406mtsports.com contributed
Bill Speltz is Missoulian Sports Editor and has served as Sunday columnist the past 14 years. Do you have a story idea? Email Bill at bill.speltz@missoulian.com.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!