State volleyball: Columbia Falls eliminates Corvallis, will play for spot in State A championship

Columbia Falls kept its State A volleyball title hopes alive Friday night with a win over defending champion Corvallis in the loser-takes-fourth match in Sidney, 25-22, 21-25, 25-16, 25-14.
The Wildkats will play Hardin for a spot in the championship Saturday at 10 a.m. The winner will get Billings Central at noon and the loser will settle for third place.
Mady Hoerner paced Columbia Falls with 26 kills in the win over Corvallis. Hannah Schweikert floored eight aces. As a team, the Wildkats had 53 kills to 42 for Corvallis.
Madilyn Gilder paced the Blue Devils with 22 kills. Teammate Brooklyn Powell tallied 32 assists.
Billings Central advanced to the chipper for the fifth straight year with a comeback win over Hardin in the undefeated match Friday, 22-25, 27-25, 25-18, 27-25. Hardin handed Columbia Falls its only loss of the season in a five-set marathon on Thursday.
Columbia Falls eliminated Ronan and reached the loser-takes-4th match with a win in four sets Friday afternoon, 25-11, 23-25, 25-15, 25-21. Mady Hoerner floored 21 kills and added 14 digs and Pillen Hoerner tallied 11 kills and 13 digs for the Wildkats. Hannah Schweikert pitched in with 37 assists.
Olivia Clairmont collected 17 kills for the Maidens in their final match. Madeline McCrea added 12 kills and 2.5 blocks. Leina Ulutoa dished out 33 assists.
Corvallis reached the loser-takes-4th match with a sweep of Glendive, 25-20, 25-14, 25-19. Madeline Gilder had a big match for the Blue Devils with 14 kills, 16 digs and four aces. Brooklyn Powell dished out 26 assists and Madison Lewis tallied three blocks.
Corvallis beat Havre in its first loser-out match Friday morning, 25-23, 25-22, 21-25, 25-20. Gilder piled up 29 kills and 28 digs. Powell had 39 assists and 14 digs.
Ronan def. Polson, 3-1
Olivia Clairmont had 16 kills and two aces, and Madeline McCrea provided eight kills and 4.5 blocks as the Maidens stayed alive with a 25-20, 27-25, 21-25, 25-16 victory over the Pirates.
Rylie Lindquist chipped in with six kills and 21 digs for Ronan. Leina Ulutoa added four blocks and LaReina Cordova notched 16 digs.
Maggie Todd had a big match with 24 kills, 30 digs and a block, and Kobbey Smith provided 18 kills and two aces for Polson. Berkley Ellis helped with 26 assists and three aces for the Pirates, also received 40 digs from Ava Mercer.
Class B
Thompson Falls saw its season come to an end, dropping a loser-out match to Colstrip in Shelby, 25-17, 25-16, 25-15.
Scarlette Schwindt had 12 kills, 13 digs and nine assists for the Blue Hawks. Teammate Riley Wilson dished out 13 assists.
Earlier in the day, Thompson Falls eliminated Florence in a loser out match, 25-9, 16-25, 25-22, 25-16. Schwindt had 15 kills, 15 assists and 20 digs for the Blue Hawks. Wilson had 26 assists and 14 digs.
Jaidyn Larson collected 12 kills and a block for the Falcons. Kolbi Wood had 28 digs and Kasidy Yeoman 21 digs and 15 assists for Florence.
Class C
In Charlo's morning loser-out match, Kassidi Cox had 14 kills, 13 digs and nine assists and Carlee Fryberger was right with her with 14 kills, 14 digs and four aces to rally the Vikings past Simms, 23-25, 25-19, 25-13, 25-22.
Connor Fryberger did her part with 25 assists and 12 digs, and Katelyn Young added 10 digs for the Vikings.
Kodiann Lynn topped Simms with 13 kills and seven blocks, Sunny Woodhouse provided eight kills, eight digs and two aces, and Taylee Sawyer chipped in with 11 assists and eight blocks. Nina Oakes added 12 assists for the Tigers.
Charlo was eliminated by Fort Benton Friday afternoon, 25-13, 25-21, 22-25, 25-21. Carlee Fryberger paced the Vikings with 17 kills and Cox added seven. Connor Fryberger floored five aces and dished out 19 assists. Molly Kate Sullivan had 15 digs.
