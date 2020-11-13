State volleyball: Columbia Falls eliminates Corvallis, will play for spot in State A championship

Columbia Falls kept its State A volleyball title hopes alive Friday night with a win over defending champion Corvallis in the loser-takes-fourth match in Sidney, 25-22, 21-25, 25-16, 25-14.

The Wildkats will play Hardin for a spot in the championship Saturday at 10 a.m. The winner will get Billings Central at noon and the loser will settle for third place.

Mady Hoerner paced Columbia Falls with 26 kills in the win over Corvallis. Hannah Schweikert floored eight aces. As a team, the Wildkats had 53 kills to 42 for Corvallis.

Madilyn Gilder paced the Blue Devils with 22 kills. Teammate Brooklyn Powell tallied 32 assists.

Billings Central advanced to the chipper for the fifth straight year with a comeback win over Hardin in the undefeated match Friday, 22-25, 27-25, 25-18, 27-25. Hardin handed Columbia Falls its only loss of the season in a five-set marathon on Thursday.

Columbia Falls eliminated Ronan and reached the loser-takes-4th match with a win in four sets Friday afternoon, 25-11, 23-25, 25-15, 25-21. Mady Hoerner floored 21 kills and added 14 digs and Pillen Hoerner tallied 11 kills and 13 digs for the Wildkats. Hannah Schweikert pitched in with 37 assists.