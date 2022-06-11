Thompson Falls' Scarlette Schwindt nets honor from Missoulian/Republic Services

Scarlette Schwindt was a gem of an athlete for the Thompson Falls volleyball team and is now being honored as the volleyball player of the year by the Missoulian/Republic Services.

The team MVP and senior captain finished her high school career with the unique distinction of being a first-team all-state selection all four years at the Class B level. To pull off the rare feat, she had to put together a senior season that was extra remarkable.

“She was coming out of back surgery and wasn’t sure if she was even able to play her senior year,” Thompson Falls coach Sandra Kazmierczak said. “She was doing physical therapy and missed our opening tournament. Every time she got on the floor, she forgot about it and she made it through the whole season. She’s very passionate about volleyball and has a strong desire.”

Schwindt didn’t just make it through the season. She and the Blue Hawks thrived.

They won 18 consecutive matches on their way to securing the District 7B title for the third straight year. They then captured the Western B divisional crown for the second time in school history — their other divisional title came in 2006 — while hosting the tournament for the first time.

Thompson Falls qualified for the eight-team State B tournament for the second consecutive season after last having made it there in 2016. The Blue Hawks went 0-2 at state while missing a senior starter due to injury after going 1-2 in their 2020 appearance.

A versatile player, Schwindt was an outside hitter when playing in the front row and rotated to setter when she was in the back row as a senior. She had focused on being an outside hitter her first three years.

“She’s just an all-around player,” Kazmierczak said. “She came into high school already skilled and had the fundamentals. Everyone that watched her play said the same things: How did she do that? How did she get to that ball? How did she play that ball?”

Even though Schwindt stands at just 5-foot-6, she has a high vertical leap and hits the ball with punishing power. Her ability on the volleyball court has led her to the chance to play at the next level for Dawson Community College.

Schwindt also has played club volleyball for Zootown 18-1 Select, based in Missoula. She was a member of the National Honor Society.

“One of her best qualities is her love of the game,” Kazmierczak said. “She has a desire to excel with the team. She’s very motivated with the younger players and teammates to carry on the success. She wanted everybody to enjoy it and be passionate, and I think that showed.”

